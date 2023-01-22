The Allen County Public Library has been making books and reading materials available to patrons of Allen County since 1895, when it was first housed in the City Hall building.
Today, while there are still thousands of books, magazines and other printed items available, the library has added to the services it offers, which are as varied as a seed library, Wi-Fi, a multimedia center that includes TV production, musical instruments and maker labs. It’s all an effort to meet the many interests and needs of the community.
“Our mission is centered around enriching our community through lifelong learning,” said Beth Boatright, the library’s director of community partnerships and programs.
Each alternative service is designed to help meet a need that the library believes is present in the community. For example, Wi-Fi hotspots are devices that allow someone to access the internet. Patrons can use the hotspots for doing homework, running their business, or having a family movie night.
“There has always been a wait list” for the service, Boatright said. Demand is especially high in rural areas where traditional internet options may not be available, and she said that a number of entrepreneurs who would otherwise have to work from the library’s computers are now able to work from home.
The seed library is housed at the Little Turtle branch. Patrons are able to use their library card to check out up to eight packets of seeds. Boatright said most of the seeds available for use are heirloom seeds, meaning they grow well and are resistant to disease. Patrons who raise plants from the seeds can harvest the plants and dry the seeds so they can return them to the library to be added back to the seed library.
One unique amenity the library offers is its Genealogy Department, where people can go to research their family tree and ancestors. “We’re the second largest in the whole world,” Boatright said.
Digitally focused services offered include the radio station WELT 95.7. There is also the audio reading service, which allows those who can’t use printed texts to connect either with a radio, receiver, web streaming, Alexa or another device to hear a recorded text read out loud.
The Library of Things is a hodgepodge of interesting objects, from karaoke machines to musical instruments. Similar to a musical instrument petting zoo, patrons can come in to check out the instruments for a few weeks. That could benefit someone who is contemplating music lessons and who wants to experiment with finding their favorite instrument before making a large purchase.
The library’s maker labs have equipment such as 3D printers, a photo scanner, a VHS-to-DVD station, heat presses, and a sound booth. Labs are housed at the main library and at the Georgetown branch.
Adding to the sense of community, the library also has a puzzle and board game collection. Each branch has its own selection of board games and puzzles that can be checked out for a specific amount of time.
Of course, that requires some maintenance in order to make sure all the pieces remain.
If a puzzle piece disappears or a game piece is lost or broken, “We have some fantastic people that can help us,” Boatright said. “We have a system for that.”