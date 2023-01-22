When the Allen County Public Library hosted its first Great Day Café event in November, it included singing, conversation and activities for people with memory issues and those who care for them.
“Memory cafes are growing in popularity,” said Beth Boatright, the library’s director of community partnerships and programs.
The idea for a Great Day Café started when members of the library’s outreach staff worked with specialists from Aging and In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana. Because the clientele for both organizations sometimes overlap, organizers decided to create something specifically for those with memory issues and for the people who take care of them.
A memory café is designed specifically for people who are experiencing memory issues, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s. The goal is to create a public event in a safe space so that participants, including caregivers, can “feel supported,” Boatright said.
“Generally, people with memory issues want someone there that they know with them,” she explained.
By providing space for both the family member and other staff people, it allows the person with memory issues to be comfortable while giving the caregiver an opportunity to learn about available services from the staff and represented organizations. Library staffers participating in the café took Dementia Friends Training, which will help them deal with memory care patrons, Boatright said.
The library has also helped put together five memory kits. The kits are based on research showing that engaging the senses around memories can help people connect to the past and prevent or delay memory loss.
Each kit is based on a different theme. For example, the beach kit has a small bottle of sand, photos of the boardwalk and a bit of sunscreen scent (not the real sunscreen bottle), among other sun and sand items. The camping kit includes a canteen, tent stakes, a guide to animal footprints and a book of campfire stories.
These kits provide families with conversation starters that help to trigger memories for those with memory issues. Boatright recalled that when one patron started to explore the beach kit, he suddenly started to speak of his years growing up in California.
Memory kits have proven to be so popular at the library that the staff is putting together five more kits for patrons to use. Each kit can be put on hold and checked out for three weeks. In addition to the objects they hold, each kit also includes activities, such as crossword puzzles. When a kit is checked back into the library, any used materials are replaced with new ones before it is sent out to the next patron.
A Great Day Café is scheduled for 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. March 29. Registration opens Feb. 28; go to the Events tab at www.acpl.lib.in.us for more information.