Amy Grant has had a bicycle accident and has canceled her Sept. 17 concert at Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts in Warsaw, the venue has announced.
Exchanges or refunds will be made to all ticket holders who purchased tickets from Wagon Wheel's box office, Wagon Wheel said in a statement:
- To exchange your ticket for another concert or any Wagon Wheel production, contact the box office by Sept. 1 at 574-267-8041 or boxoffice@wagonwheelcenter.org.
- Ticketholders who purchased within the last 60 days will be refunded on a credit card.
- Ticketholders who purchased more than 60 days ago will receive a paper check mailed to the address on file. If your address has changed, contact the box office by Sept. 1.
- Ticketholders who purchased from a third-party vendor should contact that vendor.
Refunds will begin processing on Sept. 2 and all refunds should be received by Dec. 1, the statement said.