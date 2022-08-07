Nate Simons was supervising a wetlands replacement project at the Gary airport in November 1993 when he had a vision that he believes was from God.
It was a simple vision, observing the beauty of natural dunes and flora near the southern lip of Lake Michigan. Simons realized he was seeing the beauty of creation worshipping its designer.
“What do I need to do to make this visible to others so they can see the creator through natural landscapes?” Simons asked himself. “From that point on, I tried to figure it out.”
Progress, and finding an effective business plan, took a few years, but Simons eventually left his position at Earth Source Inc. (and Heartland Restoration Services) to start Angola’s Blue Heron Ministries in 2001. Named by his children after a blue heron they passed in their school bus every day, Blue Heron Ministries is a nonprofit Christian land conservation organization.
That’s the super-simplistic definition of something that is more complex, and even biblical. The organization helps restore wetlands, prairies and oak ecosystems on private and public lands in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio and central and western Michigan to their natural, original habitat.
Led by Simons, 60, the crew of seven works in front and back yards up to areas of 300 acres. Whether in blazing heat or bitter cold, they begin each day with prayer and make speaking appearances at schools, churches and service organizations. After all, they believe they are following Simons’ calling and doing God’s work, perhaps as his exterior designer or gardener, moving the land back to the original intended plan.
“I had no idea this is where it would go,” Simons said. “I just wanted to take care of natural landscapes. We’re doing it together, in community, and we’re displaying, through restoration and creation of national landscapes, we’re displaying the glory of God, and people see these landscapes and fall in love with them. Because we get to tell them why we do this, we are fulfilling the commission in that regard as well.”
It’s definitely challenging, and not only because of the weather. Working in wetlands means it’s impossible to carry enough water, but they are covered up every day, and each knows the signs of heat exhaustion.
“We have to get this job done, we have a time crunch but we have to make sure we are taking care of ourselves, too,” said Sarah Wilson, one of the land stewards. “It comes with a different skill set, and our easy days definitely look a lot different than with other jobs. We wouldn’t be out there if we didn’t love it.”
Phil Bieberich has worked with Simons since 2008, and it’s his job as the logistician to keep the 95-plus projects organized and moving forward. Jobs can take from one day to years, and a lot of the bush control, mowing, burning, seed collection and prairie planting depends on the season. Timing of when invasive weeds are sprouting is also critical.
“When I started, I was the only employee other than Nate and using my personal truck to get to job sites,” Bieberich said. “Now we have six employees and enough trucks to get where we need to go. We had one ATV to start with and now we have three. We used to have to rent a lot of equipment, but now we have enough projects that it makes sense to have our own.”
There are also scores of volunteers who pitch in with restoration projects, harvesting native prairie grass and wildflower seed and then sowing those seeds to create new prairies. Many have been with Blue Heron since the beginning.
Before he retired as director of the LaGrange County Parks Department two years ago, Mike Metz worked with Blue Heron for nearly 15 years, developing a number of projects. He said walking with Simons through a woods can be like a guided trip through a museum, because Simons notices and knows everything.
“He’s restored hundreds of acres with us,” Metz said. “He’s committed, and he’s knowledgeable in all the procedures about local flora and fauna. He’s just a great asset to us trying to restore all the natural areas in the parks. I’ve worked with professionals in that field, and he’s as good as anybody.”
Blue Heron’s best advertising is taking potential customers on field trips to see established properties. After retiring as Fort Wayne Community Schools administrators, Elten and Carolyn Powers moved to Pleasant Lake, where they live on 34 acres. They started working with Blue Heron in 2005.
“We originally bought 10 acres from my father’s estate, and I certainly didn’t want to mow 10 acres,” Elten Powers said. “Then I saw an article about Nate and what he was doing. He came out and looked at this property and said he could do this. We continued to buy land to the west of us, and he’s been here the entire time.”
Simons and crew come out every year for a spring burn to kill overgrowth of reed canary grass, a non-native invasive species. Then they tend to the land to bring out its natural potential.
“He knows what he’s doing and does it right,” Powers said. “He took one walk around our property, identified all the different soil types and what would grow and came up with a written plan for us, and we’ve followed it since.”
But really what Blue Heron Ministries is about is Simons following what he believes is God’s plan.
“What it ends up being is stewardship of creation,” he said. “Folks have to buy into the big picture and the story that God is telling, what stewardship means and what our calling is as representatives of God to take care of his creation. People buy into something that is bigger than themselves when they realize they are making a difference.”