To celebrate April Fool’s Day today, here’s a game of Two Truths and a Prank that will help prepare you for the months ahead.
There are three possible facts listed with each topic. Two are true and one is an April Fool’s prank. Pick what you think are the pranks, then check the answers at the bottom of the story to see how you did and learn more about the subject.
1. Fort Wayne Civic Theatre’s run of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” ends this weekend. It then wraps up its 2022-23 season with “Into the Woods” from May 6 to 14. Civic’s 2023-24 season opens July 21 with “Something Rotten!” According to a history on its website, Civic Theatre:
A. Was once known as the Old Fort Players
B. Is housed in the Auer Center for Arts and Culture
C. Performed 231 productions in the Majestic Theatre before it was torn down in 1957
2. The Fort Wayne TinCaps will soon begin playing at Parkview Field. This season:
A. The first home game is April 11
B. The team will play as the Hoosier State Tenderloins during select games
C. Johnny will wear an Instant Pot on his head in an attempt to modernize the mascot
3. Following a strike by musicians, Fort Wayne Philharmonic recently played for a production of “Swan Lake” with Fort Wayne Ballet and will perform the annual “Bach in the Barn” series April 13 to 15 at Joseph Decuis Farm. The orchestra also has a number of ensembles that have been performing, including:
A. The Resonators
B. Meadowlark String Quartet
C. Andrew’s Aces
4. Though we’re just settling into spring, summer will be here before you know it. The season begins June 21. According to National Weather Service climatological data about last summer in the area:
A. The highest temperature of summer was recorded on the first day of the season
B. The highest temperature of the season was 99
C. The lowest recorded maximum temperature for a day was 65
5. Who’s ready to roar? Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo opens at 9 a.m. April 22 with events on the schedule including:
A. Mother’s Day Brunch
B. Father’s Day Jamboree
C. Corks for Conservation
6. As the weather warms, more people will be headed out to the city’s parks. According to a history on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website:
A. The city’s first “tot lot” was built in Weisser Park in 1949
B. The city’s oldest park, Old Fort Park, was given to the city in 1863
C. The original Northside Park was acquired in 1892 to be the home of the Indiana State Fair
7. The parks department also operates Northside, McMillen and Memorial pools as well as splash pads in several parks. Among the department’s pools and splash pads:
A. Memorial and McMillen pools opened in 1954
B. Splash pads were installed in Waynedale and McCormick parks in 2007
C. Swinney Pool closed in 2009
8. Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory’s annual live butterfly exhibit opens April 25 and includes the ability to observe the colorful creatures up close as they flit and float around visitors to the tent in the showcase garden. This year’s exhibit:
A. Has volunteers called “wing wranglers”
B. Is titled “Color in Motion”
C. Runs through June 25
9. A multitude of music tours are coming through the area this spring. They include:
A. Alice Cooper
B. Garth Brooks
C. John Mellencamp
10. Along with Primary Election Day on May 2, there are several dates you might want to mark on your calendar for this spring and summer. Among upcoming holidays dates to remember are:
A. Fourth of July, which is on a Tuesday
B. Memorial Day, May 31
C. Labor Day, Sept. 4
11. Some less-conventional days of celebration are also on the horizon. Did you know that in addition to April Fool’s Day, today is also National Sourdough Bread Day? These special-interest days are next week:
A. Sunday is Ferret Day
B. Tuesday is Hug a Newsperson Day
C. Thursday is Taco Day
12. Speaking of holidays, Easter is just over a week away. You can create natural egg dye with some ingredients that might already be in your pantry, such as:
A. Paprika for red eggs
B. Hibiscus tea for purple eggs
C. Turmeric for yellow eggs
13. Festival season is nearly upon us. Arab Fest Fort Wayne is June 3 and 4, Germanfest runs from June 4 to 11, and GreekFest is June 22 to 25. Three Rivers Festival is July 7 to 15. Some area festivals this summer include:
A. St. Joe Pickle Festival from July 13 to 15
B. Grabill Country Fair from Sept. 7 to 9
C. Johnny Appleseed Bonanza from Sept. 23 and 24
Answers
For each of Two Truths and a Prank question, the letter is listed here for which answer is the prank. You will also find some additional information about the subject of the question.
1. B. Since 1973, Fort Wayne Civic Theatre’s offices, rehearsal spaces and main stage have been housed in what is now called the Arts United Center. For information on the 2023-24 season, go to www.fwcivic.org.
2. C. Johnny will continue to wear his “tin cap,” a nod to the legend of John Chapman, better known as Johnny Appleseed. The TinCaps schedule begins on the road Thursday against the West Michigan Whitecaps. The team opens at home against the Lake County Captains at 6:35 p.m. April 11. For the season schedule, go to www.milb.com/fort-wayne.
3. C. The Philharmonic’s ensembles for the 2022-23 season are the Freimann Quartet and Meadowlark String Quartet each with violins, viola and cello; Harrison String Quintet and Wayne Street Strings each with violins, viola, cello and bass; Calhoun Brass Quintet with trumpets, horn, trombone and tuba; West Central Winds and Wind Quintet each with flute, oboe, clarinet, horn and bassoon; String Duo with violin and cello; High-Low Trio with a violin duo and bass trombone; and the Resonators with percussion, harp, violin and bass. Other Philharmonic performances include “Constantine Conducts Classic Broadway” on May 6 and “Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue” on May 12. For a schedule of Philharmonic performances, go to FWPhil.org/events.
4. B. According to the National Weather Service, the area reached 96 on June 21, 2022, which was also the first day of summer. The lowest high temperature for last summer was 65 on Sept. 12.
5. B. Father’s Day Jamboree is not a real event, but Mother’s Day Brunch is 10 a.m. to noon May 13 and 14 and Corks for Conservation is 6 to 9 p.m. July 20. Other real events on the zoo calendar include Zoofari on June 15 and Zoobilie 2023: Toast to the Coast on Sept. 28. More information is available at KidsZoo.org.
6. C. The former Northside Park was actually acquired in 1866. That space is now Lawton Park. A different Northside Park opened in 1978 and was renamed Bob Arnold Northside Park in 1999. For more on the history of the city’s parks, go to www.fortwayneparks.org/parks/parks-showcase.html
7. A. Memorial and McMillen pools actually opened in 1948. According to the history on the parks department’s website, the first public swimming pool opened in what is now Lawton Park in 1918; it was the oldest pool in Indiana when it closed in 1982.
8. A. Volunteers for the conservatory’s exhibit are called Butterfly Attendants. Every volunteer is trained how to prevent butterflies escaping from the enclosure, which is necessary because many are not native species. Call 427-6443 for information on how to volunteer.
9. B. Though Garth Brooks won’t be touring in our area, other country acts coming to northeast Indiana include Kenny Chesney on May 18 at Memorial Coliseum and Travis Tritt on May 23 at Honeywell Center in Wabash. As for the other two names listed in the question, Alice Cooper will perform May 2 at Memorial Coliseum and John Mellencamp will be at Embassy Theatre on May 15 and 16. For more of what’s coming to the area, see The Journal Gazette’s music calendar at www.journalgazette.net/living/local-arts/calendar
10. B. Memorial Day is May 29. Among other holidays of note in the months ahead is Juneteenth on June 19.
11. C. Thursday is actually National Burrito Day. Among other special-interest days next week: Monday is Tweed Day, Wednesday is Bell Bottoms Day and Friday is Coffee Cake Day.
12. A. Making dye with paprika will result in orange eggs. Boil food items with 2 tablespoons of white vinegar per quart of water for 30 minutes. Cool and strain out the solids. Soak hard-boiled eggs in the liquid for at least 30 minutes in a refrigerator; the longer they soak, the more intense the color will be.
13. C. The Johnny Appleseed Festival will be Sept. 16 and 17. According to the festival’s website, JohnnyAppleseedFest.com, dates are already for the next several years. If you want to put them in your calendar now, they are Sept. 21 and 22, 2024; Sept. 20 and 21, 2025; and Sept. 19 and 20, 2026.