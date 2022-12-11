Several northeast Indiana artists contributed new ornaments this year for the Indiana State Museum’s 92 County Tree.
The ornaments are among 60 additions to the tree this holiday, with another 32 to come next year.
Mark Ruschman, the Indiana State Museum and Historic Sites’ senior curator of art and culture, had approached artists around the state since the beginning of this year to design and make the ornaments that reflect their county, according to a written statement.
“The artists like the challenge, but also, they’re honored to be considered for this project in the first place. They take a great deal of pride in the fact that their piece is going to be hanging on the museum’s tree,” Ruschman said. “We’re creating a digital kiosk with a catalog so people can come in and look up their county and not only see the ornament on the tree but also read what the artist has written about the ornament – what inspired them, how they made their ornament and who they are as an artist.”
The 92 County Tree has been a staple of the state museum since 2008. At the time, the two-stories-tall tree was decorated with a combination of ornaments created by artists or purchased through local historical societies.
“The ultimate goal is to represent all 92 counties,” Vice President of Experience Adam DeKemper said in the statement. “We want to have people from Indiana come in to enjoy the holiday season and have their county represented on this tree just like they’re represented on the building’s exterior with the 92 sculptures.”
Here are the area artists and counties that contributed an ornament:
Adams County
Woodcarvers Bennett Kemp and Gerald Grote have more than six decades of experience and are longtime residents of Adams County. As Adams County is No. 1 alphabetically among Indiana’s counties, the artists say the four images surrounding the number are “recognizable to all residents of Adams County.” The ornament is made of wood and paper.
Allen County
Allen County’s ornament was inspired by the story of Fred, the male mastodon whose largely intact skeleton was found near Fort Wayne. Using scrap metal objects like pieces of a puzzle, artist Sayaka Ganz assembled the ornament sculpture with special emphasis on the visible differences between elephants and mastodons, such as much smaller ears, more accentuated slope of their backs, and the upward pointed tusks. Fred is now in the collection of the Indiana State Museum.
Ganz was born in Yokohama, Japan, and grew up in Japan, Brazil and Hong Kong. She lives in Fort Wayne.
DeKalb County
DeKalb County’s folk-art ornament is created with metal from husband and wife artists Paul Siefert and Lisa Vetter’s 1860 farmhouse and embellished with found objects and fabricated pieces. Highlighted are the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, the Spencerville Covered Bridge, a farm scene, the county courthouse and a pickle from the St. Joe Pickle Festival. Adorning it are repurposed CDs, vintage trophy parts, cast glass pieces and more.
Vetter and Siefert have been collaborating for more than 25 years.
Kosciusko County
Artist Bonnie Gore retired from banking in 1998 and decided to pursue her love art and painting. Her ornament, made of fused glass, reflects the county’s love of water. Kosciusko is home to 44 major natural lakes, including Lake Wawasee – the largest natural inland lake at 3,400 acres – and Lake Tippecanoe – the deepest, at about 120 feet.
LaGrange County
The Amish in LaGrange County account for nearly 44% of the county’s total population, numbering more than 15,000 community members. So, it’s fitting that Peggy Tassler’s LaGrange County ornament features a horse and buggy and Amish quilts. The “44” on the sign is the county’s place in alphabetical order among Indiana counties.
Tassler’s mission is to “bring new life through art.” She opened SOZO Art Studio in 2008.
Noble County
Noble County is home to the Mid-America Windmill Museum, and this ornament by Carly Caron was inspired by the largest one at the museum, the Robertson Post Windmill, with blades 52 feet in width. This miniature windmill ornament is constructed of quarter-inch and half-inch lumber and then hand-painted. A touch of Christmas shows on the miniature lights down the sides. The number 57 represents Noble County’s alphabetical place among the counties.
Caron is a self-taught artist who grew up in Noble County.
Wabash County
Wabash County calls itself “the first electrically lighted city in the world,” and its stained-glass ornament by artist Katy Gray reflects that status. The image shows strands of holiday lights stretching downward from the county courthouse cupola.
Gray has been a visual arts teacher for more than 20 years with the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County. She learned the art of stained glass while attending college at Indiana Wesleyan University.
Wells County
Wells County is largely farmland, and that rural nature is reflected in this ornament by artist Joel Fremion. The first collage represents a rural farm with remnants from the past. The second captures Heyerly’s Market in Bluffton in the early morning when people flock to the bakery. The third is of the Wells County Courthouse, and the fourth is of the fire tower at Ouabache State Park during the peak of fall colors.
Fremion has lived in Wells County for over 25 years. He taught himself the technique of fabric collage.