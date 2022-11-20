Arena Dinner Theatre has long been a must-visit place in the area for a dinner and a show, but there are a few other places that provide a unique offering for customers that go beyond live music or karaoke.
Cats and coffee
Black Forest Cat Cafe
It might be cheesy to say that Black Forest Cat Cafe is the purrr-fect place to get a latte or cappuccino, but we’re going to say it anyway. Because if you haven’t figured it out, the cafe is filled with felines that you can pet or adopt and take home.
The cafe opened in June and has on average about 10 cats that roam the cat lounge. The cats come from Animal Care & Control, which offers people a chance to apply and adopt one of them.
Emily Pressler, whose grandma volunteered with Animal Care & Control, decided to open the cafe with her mother, Julie Pressler, after visiting a cat cafe in Indianapolis. Pressler says the cat population in Fort Wayne has grown in the last few years and she wanted to help find them a home.
Pressler has four cats at home and her mother has two. “We are definitely crazy cat ladies,” she laughs.
And that number might grow as Pressler says it’s tempting to take home more working at the cafe every day.
But even if you aren’t looking to adopt, you can come grab a cup of coffee or other items the cafe serves, such as cold and frozen drinks, hard rolls, soft pretzels and pastries, and just relax as you make a new furry friend.
What: Black Forest Cat Cafe
Where: 4716 Coldwater Road
When: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday and 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Monday
Information: blackforestcafe.com or 498-2988
Raising the bar
Opera on Tap
Opera has never been known as music of choice for bar drinking, but you just may change your mind if you attend an Opera on Tap event.
“That’s kind of the beauty of it,” says Elaina Robbins, one of the chapter’s administrators. Robbins says the Fort Wayne chapter members have used these events to show off their skills and expose more people to classical music.
But the chapter doesn’t require auditions and any classical singer with an undergraduate degree in vocal performance can participate. About 30 to 40 classical singers in the Fort Wayne area have been involved with the monthly shows.
The Fort Wayne chapter is the only one in Indiana, but there are 28 national and international chapters, including Germany and Austria, of Opera on Tap.
Because Fort Wayne doesn’t have many opportunities for opera, Opera on Tap events allow singers to perform regularly and explain to audiences what they are singing about in a relatable way.
“It’s a great gateway” to classical music, Robbins says. For some people, Opera on Tap is their first exposure to opera music, Robbins says. She also has talked to others who have become regulars or attended shows in other cities.
The group usually has 11 shows a year, holding them once a month. The event is free, but the group does rely on donations.
And while the group is trying to dispel opera stereotypes, one thing that will be familiar is the Viking helmet. Robbins wears it to every show and at intermission passes it around to collect donations.
The money is used to help pay for dues and equipment for the singers, such as a keyboard.
Your next chance to hear the singers is at the group’s Hoppy Holidays event Nov. 30.
What: Opera on Tap
Where: Hop River Brewing Company, 1515 N. Harrison St.
When: 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30
Cost: Free
Information: https://operaontap.org/fort-wayne/
Murder! she read
True Crime and Wine
True crime fans can take a break from their podcasts and TV shows to join others in sipping wine and listening to true crime stories at Perks Peak in Leo-Cedarville. The once-a-month event started on a whim this summer when a customer suggested a story time for adults, owner Gena Stamets says.
After tossing around some ideas, True Crime and Wine was decided to be the perfect pairing.
Stamets’ daughter, Adi, is one of the people who researches stories and reads them to attendees, which is usually on average about 15 to 20 people. The 15-year-old, who has an interest in forensic science, usually gets her stories from forensic books, she says. Adi Stamets says she tries to stay away from cases that are too gruesome, but she adds, “People who come really like the dark and gruesome stuff.”
Gena Stamets says the shop has a cup vendor, Little Munchkin’s Homemade Creations, that brings different designs and sayings on insulated cups, including those with a crime, wine or coffee theme. Stamets has a cup that says, “I stopped my crime show for this.”
In addition to baked goods, cocktails, coffee drinks and glasses of wine, the shop also has wine to purchase by the bottle. But don’t worry if you don’t finish it, Stamets says they can recork and seal it so you can take it home.
What: True Crime and Wine
Where: Perks Peak, 9715 St. Joseph St., Leo-Cedarville
When: First Friday of the month; next event is from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2
Information: Go to Facebook page or call 222-8502
Meal and a movie
Famous Monster Pizza
One man’s horror collection has turned this pizza shop into a monster success. The restaurant’s theme and decor are a tribute to classic movie monsters and is the brainchild of Max Miller and his family.
Miller has used his own collection of monster magazines, posters, books and toys to decorate the restaurant. In addition, customers can watch classic monster films, including those black-and-white beauties of yesteryear, while they eat pizza, burgers and other items.
It’s dinner theater in which scary food is a good thing.
What: Famous Monster Pizza
Where: 136 N. Second St., Decatur
When: 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Information: Famousmonsterpizza.com or 260-706-4040