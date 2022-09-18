If you want to see cool, unique animals from all over the world, then there’s no better place to go than the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo. But it’s not the only place to see animals you wouldn’t necessarily find on an Indiana farm. There are plenty of places to see lions, tigers and bears – and some bison.
Where the bison roam: Ouabache State Park
“Bison” is a little easier to say than the name of the state park called Ouabache (some people say Wabash; others, O-bah-chee), but that’s where you can go to see the 20-acre area the bison call home.
Before Ouabache became a state park, the property was managed by the Wells County State Forest and Game Preserve in the 1930s and ’40s. The preserve had raccoons, rabbits, quail, bears and bison. Now, it’s just bison, some of which are descended from those at Yellowstone National Park.
The public feeding season runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day, but visitors can always walk around the area to see the bison, which stay outside all year long.
What: 20-acre bison enclosure
Where: Ouabache State Park, 4930 E. Indiana 201, Bluffton
When: Bison are out all year long.
More bison: Cook’s Bison Ranch
Speaking of bison, Cook’s Bison Ranch in Wolcottville offers visitors a chance to not only see its bison but also purchase bison meat. The ranch started in 1939 as the “worst investment,” according to the website, but was turned into a bison business venture in 1998.
Visitors can take a ride on a wagon to see and feed the bison. Visitors are urged to schedule ahead, as hours and tours have changed.
What: Cook’s Bison Ranch
Where: 5645 East 600 South, Wolcottville
When: To schedule a tour, go to www.cooksbisonranch.com.
Visit nature preserve: LC Nature Park
Once a family homestead, this 200-acre preserve on Aboite Road in Roanoke was opened in 2021 after decades of being returned to its natural state. The landowner restored cropland to grassland prairie, and reintroduced captive elk and bison. Now, he’s sharing it with the public.
Events are held often at the preserve, including monthly public guided hikes that allow visitors to see the native plants and animals. There also are opportunities for private guided hikes, as well as a safari vehicle tour.
What: LC Nature Park
Where: 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke
When: The next public hike, a 90- to 120-minute guided hike of the preserve, is 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 15.
Cost: $5 per person. Advance registration is required at bit.ly/3qUtJxr
Information: www.lcnaturepark.org
Go wild: Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
This animal sanctuary is home to more than 100 animals, some of them endangered, that were either surrendered or confiscated due to neglect or illegal possession. They are re-homed here to live out the rest of their lives.
Visitors can expect to see a variety of animals, including lions, tigers, bears, wolves and birds. The mission of the sanctuary is to not only provide a home to these animals, but to educate people about responsible animal care and conservation.
What: Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
Where: 1426 W 300 N, Albion
When: Open to the public from May through October for staff-guided tours on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Cost: Fees start at $10 and depend on guests’ age and type of tour; reservations can be made online at www.bpsanctuary.org
Down on the farm: Salomon Farm Park
If you live in the country, you’ve probably seen a horse or two and even a cow and sheep. But if you’re a city kid, you might not have a chance to see these farm animals.
Salomon Farm Park provides visitors a chance to see what a farm in the 1930s would look like. It is a working farm that is part of the city’s park system and includes animal enclosures with pigs, sheep, chickens, ducks, donkeys and goats.
What: Salomon Farm Park
Where: 817 W. Dupont Road
When: 6 a.m. to dusk
Cost: Free
Reindeers for the holiday: Jingles All the Way Reindeer Farm
It’s not even fall, but yes, we are going to talk about reindeer. Jingles All the Way reindeer farm in Auburn allows visitors to meet live reindeer, including time with Santa. Tours usually begin in November.
What: Jingles All the Way Reindeer Farm
Where: 5253 Indiana 8, Auburn
When: By appointment only; appointments can be at www.jinglesallthewayreindeerfarm.com
Cost: There is a cost for tours and visits with Santa and reindeer.