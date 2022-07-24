Summer has hit the Fort, and it’s hot in the city. But we’re not just talking about the heat, although the thermometer continues to climb. We’re talking about all the steamy, spicy and cool must-dos. Whether you’re looking to cool down from the rising temperatures, or welcome the heat, here are a few things that are no-sweat to plan.
Sizzle on the dance floor: Salsa dancing
You can spice up your social life by learning how to salsa and bachata at Unify Ballroom Dancesport Center’s Latin Night every Tuesday. First learn the moves at a class at 8 p.m. and then try them out during open dancing, which usually starts at 9 p.m.
What: Latin Night, featuring Salsa Passion
Where: Unify Ballroom Dancesport Center, 801 Northcrest Shopping Center
When: 8 to 10:15 p.m. every Tuesday
Cost: $7
Info: www.unifyballroomdsc.com
Spicy and cool: Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita
This drink at Arcos Restaurante Mexicano does double duty by offering the coolness of the cucumber paired with the spiciness of the jalapeno. It’s a good thing it’s served on the rocks only.
What: Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita
Where: Arcos Restaurante Mexicano, 2868 E. Dupont Road
Cost: $10
Info: arcosrestaurantemexicano.com
Increase your workout sweat: Hot yoga
Forget about the temps outside, the temps inside Fusion Yoga’s Hot Flow Yoga will have you dripping. Classes are heated to between 91 and 107 degrees while you perfect yoga poses.
What: Hot Flow Yoga
Where: Fusion Yoga, 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd.
When: Class times vary
Cost: $10
Info: fusionyogafw.com
Cruise the river: Canal boat ride
The water is always a good place to cool off. And with the name Sweet Breeze, we’re already feeling cooler before we step aboard the replica canal boat that offers tours of the St. Marys River. Boarding and docking happens at Promenade Park and a guide offers history of Fort Wayne and the river. Pick your tour length of 45 or 90 minutes. Specialty tours are also offered this year.
What: Sweet Breeze canal boat ride
Where: Promenade Park, South Boat Dock, 202 W. Superior St.
When: Times vary
Cost: $17 for 45 minute ride, $27 for 90 minute ride
Info: www.fortwayneparks.org/parks/riverfront/sweetbreeze.html
Celebrating style: Bill Blass fashion exhibit
Fashion designer Bill Blass had a way of being cool and hot. With his designs that graced the figures of celebrities and earned him fame in the fashion world, this Fort Wayne native became a hometown success story. Now, the city is celebrating what would’ve been his 100th birthday with two exhibits at The History Center and Fort Wayne Museum of Art. At the art museum is a fashion exhibit on loan from Indiana University, while the exhibit at History Center focuses more on Blass’ life, including his connections to Fort Wayne, personal life, career and involvement in the “Ghost Army” during World War II.
What: “100 Days of Bill Blass”
Where: Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St., and The History Center, 302 E. Berry St.
Info: For hours and cost, go to fwmoa.org and fwhistorycenter.org
Body chills: Cryotherapy
If you really want to “chill out” this summer, then cryotherapy might be for you. Icryo Recovery and Wellness offers various services with cryotherapy, a hypercooling process that lowers a person’s skin temperature to about 30 degrees during a session to help with such things as pain, inflammation, fitness recovery and weight management.
What: iCryo Recovery and Wellness
Where: 405 Coliseum Blvd. E.
Info: For cost and services, go to icryo.com/location/fort-wayne/
Around the Fort is a once-a-month feature that highlights places to go and things to do in and around the Fort Wayne area. Got an idea to be featured? Send it to Terri Richardson at trich@jg.net.