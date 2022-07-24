Summer has hit the Fort, and it’s hot in the city. But we’re not just talking about the heat, although the thermometer continues to climb. We’re talking about all the steamy, spicy and cool must-dos. Whether you’re looking to cool down from the rising temperatures, or welcome the heat, here are a few things that are no-sweat to plan.

Sizzle on the dance floor: Salsa dancing

You can spice up your social life by learning how to salsa and bachata at Unify Ballroom Dancesport Center’s Latin Night every Tuesday. First learn the moves at a class at 8 p.m. and then try them out during open dancing, which usually starts at 9 p.m.

What: Latin Night, featuring Salsa Passion

Where: Unify Ballroom Dancesport Center, 801 Northcrest Shopping Center

When: 8 to 10:15 p.m. every Tuesday

Cost: $7

Info: www.unifyballroomdsc.com

Spicy and cool: Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita

This drink at Arcos Restaurante Mexicano does double duty by offering the coolness of the cucumber paired with the spiciness of the jalapeno. It’s a good thing it’s served on the rocks only.

What: Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita

Where: Arcos Restaurante Mexicano, 2868 E. Dupont Road

Cost: $10

Info: arcosrestaurantemexicano.com

Increase your workout sweat: Hot yoga

Forget about the temps outside, the temps inside Fusion Yoga’s Hot Flow Yoga will have you dripping. Classes are heated to between 91 and 107 degrees while you perfect yoga poses.

What: Hot Flow Yoga

Where: Fusion Yoga, 6382 W. Jefferson Blvd.

When: Class times vary

Cost: $10

Info: fusionyogafw.com

Cruise the river: Canal boat ride

The water is always a good place to cool off. And with the name Sweet Breeze, we’re already feeling cooler before we step aboard the replica canal boat that offers tours of the St. Marys River. Boarding and docking happens at Promenade Park and a guide offers history of Fort Wayne and the river. Pick your tour length of 45 or 90 minutes. Specialty tours are also offered this year.

What: Sweet Breeze canal boat ride

Where: Promenade Park, South Boat Dock, 202 W. Superior St.

When: Times vary

Cost: $17 for 45 minute ride, $27 for 90 minute ride

Info: www.fortwayneparks.org/parks/riverfront/sweetbreeze.html

Celebrating style: Bill Blass fashion exhibit

Fashion designer Bill Blass had a way of being cool and hot. With his designs that graced the figures of celebrities and earned him fame in the fashion world, this Fort Wayne native became a hometown success story. Now, the city is celebrating what would’ve been his 100th birthday with two exhibits at The History Center and Fort Wayne Museum of Art. At the art museum is a fashion exhibit on loan from Indiana University, while the exhibit at History Center focuses more on Blass’ life, including his connections to Fort Wayne, personal life, career and involvement in the “Ghost Army” during World War II.

What: “100 Days of Bill Blass”

Where: Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St., and The History Center, 302 E. Berry St.

Info: For hours and cost, go to fwmoa.org and fwhistorycenter.org

Body chills: Cryotherapy

If you really want to “chill out” this summer, then cryotherapy might be for you. Icryo Recovery and Wellness offers various services with cryotherapy, a hypercooling process that lowers a person’s skin temperature to about 30 degrees during a session to help with such things as pain, inflammation, fitness recovery and weight management.

What: iCryo Recovery and Wellness

Where: 405 Coliseum Blvd. E.

Info: For cost and services, go to icryo.com/location/fort-wayne/

Around the Fort is a once-a-month feature that highlights places to go and things to do in and around the Fort Wayne area. Got an idea to be featured? Send it to Terri Richardson at trich@jg.net.

trich@jg.net

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor for Features

Terri Richardson, Assistant Managing Editor for Features, has more than 30 years of experience in journalism. She has covered the Fort Wayne area since 1999. She writes about the community, including profiles of people and places with unique stories.