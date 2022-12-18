The Fort Wayne area offers a lot of great products, whether it’s food, drink, fashion or music. The great thing is some places actually allow visitors to take a sneak peek behind the scenes of how things are made.

Two of those places won’t be open for tours until some time next year.

Sechler’s in St. Joe has been making pickles for more than a century and offers visitors to the St. Joe Pickle Festival a chance to see how it’s done during the three-day event in July. That’s the only time the pickle factory offers tours, so mark your calendar for this coming year to check it out.

Ever wonder how they make those little Dum Dum suckers? Well, the Spangler Candy Co. in Bryan, Ohio, offers a chance to see them being made.

However, it won’t be until next year before you can book a tour. The company’s current museum is closed, and the company’s website reports that Spangler Candy World will be opening in downtown Bryan some time in 2023.

But why wait? Check out these places for some of the best that the area has to offer.

Gourmet experience: DeBrand Fine Chocolates

Those who live in Fort Wayne know that the best place to get chocolate is DeBrand’s. Those who visit Fort Wayne shouldn’t leave the city without visiting DeBrand’s for a tasty souvenir. Almost as good as eating the gourmet chocolate is seeing how it’s made.

DeBrand Fine Chocolates allows visitors to see its chocolatiers in action at its corporate headquarters on Auburn Park Drive. Guests will hear the history of the company and then view the chocolate-making kitchens. The best part is that you get a sample of the gourmet chocolate as part of the tour.

What: DeBrand Fine Chocolates tour

When: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Thursdays and 10:30 a.m. Saturdays (There will be no tour Dec. 24.)

Where: 10105 Auburn Park Drive

Cost: $10 (each person receives a rebate of $10 off a $20 or more purchase)

Information: Debrand.com

In the spirit of things: Three Rivers Distilling Co.

If you like a good bourbon or whiskey, then the operation at Three Rivers Distilling Co. is a place you should see. Just off Clinton Street, the distillery is located in a 1940s building that was originally built for Holsum Bakery. It not only offers a place where you can partake of locally made spirits, but you can also do a behind-the-scenes of how it’s all made.

Tours, which last about an hour, show visitors the distilling process, barrel aging and bottling of Three Rivers products. Each tour ends with a tasting of some of the spirits.

What: Three Rivers Distilling Co. distillery tours

When: Schedule online in advance; sometimes there are special events.

Where: 224 E. Wallace St.

Information: 3rdistilling.com

Music and more: Sweetwater Sound

Sweetwater Sound is a giant in the music industry, known for its international sales of musical instruments and audio gear. For such a big player in the entertainment industry, it only makes sense that the company has a big campus to go along with the title.

The Sweetwater campus offers everything from an inside performing stage, outside performance pavilion, music studios and store to a dining area, arcade and salon. Visitors can tour the facility and its offerings, including a trip down a giant slide that isn’t just for children.

What: Sweetwater Sound

When: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tours can be scheduled through the concierge department.

Where: 5501 U.S. 30 W.

Cost: Free

Information: To schedule a tour, call 432-8176 or 800-222-4700; Sweetwater.com

Events & Entertainment newsletter What's going on in the area? Find out with The Journal Gazette's free Events and Entertainment newsletter.

Create your own scent: Annie Oakley Perfume

Annie Oakley Natural Perfumery takes the sense of smell to a a new level. The Ligonier business is a national brand that creates, blends, bottles, packages and ships its own perfumes across the country.

The perfumery started in 1980 when Renee Gabet and her daughters began creating hand-blended fragrances and pure essential oils in their kitchen. Now, the products are made in an off-site perfumery and visitors have a chance to take a peek at the creative process.

After touring the bench lab where fragrances are created and blended and the factory, guests can get a sensory experience by sampling and creating their own personal fragrance.

Tours usually last about 45 minutes.

What: Annie Oakley Natural Perfumery

When: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, except holidays

Where: 300 Johnson St., Ligonier

Cost: $5 (Attendees will receive a $5 off certificate toward a purchase of $10 or more.)

Information: To book a tour, call 260-894-7219 or email tours@annieoakley.com; walk-ins are welcome