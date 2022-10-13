It's fall in northeast Indiana. And while there are opportunities for festivals, apple picking and pumpkin patches, there's more to autumn in than all that. Here are some additional ways to take in the season before winter steals it away.
Fall in the Fort
Lindenwood Nature Preserve
Although it's an urban park, it's one of the better places in Fort Wayne to see fall foliage. The 110 wooded acres has four hiking trails, none of them over a mile long, but offer a great opportunity for relaxing in nature and snapping some great photos.
The preserve will host a Fall Foliage Hike from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 28. It's free, but you need to register by calling 427-6000 or going to fortwayneparks.org by Monday.
Where: 600 Lindenwood Ave.
When: Open year-round from dawn to dusk
Cost: Free
Urban colors
Downtown fall foliage
The colors of fall are on display for drivers, or walkers and cyclists, heading into downtown Fort Wayne along the tree-lined portion of Clinton Street around Headwaters Park. Once you cross the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge be prepared to be wowed by the reds, yellows and oranges that seem to offer a warm comfort, even if it's a work day.
Where: Beginning about the intersection of Fourth and Clinton streets to Headwaters Park
When: 24 hours daily
Cost: Free
Drinking in fall
Ambrosia Orchard
Johnny Appleseed would love this place. Ambrosia Orchard is a 12-acre orchard, cidery and meadery -- a perfect place to drink in those fall flavors. It was founded in 2018 and has a tasting room, as well as a menu of sandwiches, soup and cheesecake.
Where: 14025 U.S. 27, Hoagland
When: Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday
Information: ambrosiaorchardfw.com
Take a map
Corn mazes
Come on. You know corn is synonymous with Indiana. So, what better way to celebrate all those corn fields than turning them into super cool mazes in the fall?
Kuehnert Dairy Farm is hosting its fall festival through Oct. 30 which includes a corn maze, pumpkins and farm animals. Or, check out the Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze in Waterloo and another at Steele Farms in Decatur.
No matter which one you go to, there's the potential to get lost, and a sure creep factor if you go at night.
What: Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival
Where: 6532 W. Cook Road
When: Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30
Cost: $10, free for ages 2 and younger
Information: kuehnertdairy.com
What: Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze
Where: 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo
When: Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30
Cost: $11; $3 for hay rides
Information: amazingfallfun.com
What: Steele Farms corn maze
Where: 5525 W 300 N, Decatur
When: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday through today
Cost: visitsteelefarms.com
Autumn art
Castle Gallery
Another way to capture fall's beauty is to check out the exhibit at this art gallery located in the West Central neighborhood that offers artists' interpretations of autumn. The exhibit, "Nature's Palette," offers work in different mediums from local and national artists. The fact that exhibit is housed in a castle built in 1905 and once housed the city's art museum only adds to the experience.
What: "Nature's Palette" art exhibit at Castle Gallery
Where: 1202 W. Wayne St.
When: Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday
Information: castlegallery.com
Preserve the season
ACRES Land Trust preserves
If you're looking for some additional places to see fall foliage, the preserves cared for by ACRES Land Trust are a good place to visit. The preserves can be found in northeast Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio. There are several in Allen County and neighboring counties, many offering hiking trails, creeks, animal life and beautiful scenery.
What: ACRES nature preserves
Where: Various locations throughout northeast Indiana
When: Preserves are open year-round from dusk to dawn
Cost: Free
Information: To find preserves, go to acreslandtrust.org/preserves