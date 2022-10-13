It's fall in northeast Indiana. And while there are opportunities for festivals, apple picking and pumpkin patches, there's more to autumn in than all that. Here are some additional ways to take in the season before winter steals it away.

Fall in the Fort

Lindenwood Nature Preserve

Although it's an urban park, it's one of the better places in Fort Wayne to see fall foliage. The 110 wooded acres has four hiking trails, none of them over a mile long, but offer a great opportunity for relaxing in nature and snapping some great photos.

The preserve will host a Fall Foliage Hike from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 28. It's free, but you need to register by calling 427-6000 or going to fortwayneparks.org by Monday.

Where: 600 Lindenwood Ave.

When: Open year-round from dawn to dusk

Cost: Free

Urban colors

Downtown fall foliage

The colors of fall are on display for drivers, or walkers and cyclists, heading into downtown Fort Wayne along the tree-lined portion of Clinton Street around Headwaters Park. Once you cross the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge be prepared to be wowed by the reds, yellows and oranges that seem to offer a warm comfort, even if it's a work day.

Where: Beginning about the intersection of Fourth and Clinton streets to Headwaters Park

When: 24 hours daily

Cost: Free 

Drinking in fall

Ambrosia Orchard

Johnny Appleseed would love this place. Ambrosia Orchard is a 12-acre orchard, cidery and meadery -- a perfect place to drink in those fall flavors. It was founded in 2018 and has a tasting room, as well as a menu of sandwiches, soup and cheesecake.

Where: 14025 U.S. 27, Hoagland

When: Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday

Information: ambrosiaorchardfw.com

Take a map

Corn mazes

Come on. You know corn is synonymous with Indiana. So, what better way to celebrate all those corn fields than turning them into super cool mazes in the fall?

Kuehnert Dairy Farm is hosting its fall festival through Oct. 30 which includes a corn maze, pumpkins and farm animals. Or, check out the Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze in Waterloo and another at Steele Farms in Decatur.

No matter which one you go to, there's the potential to get lost, and a sure creep factor if you go at night.

What: Kuehnert Dairy Farm Fall Festival

Where: 6532 W. Cook Road

When: Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30

Cost: $10, free for ages 2 and younger

Information: kuehnertdairy.com

What: Amazing Fall Fun Corn Maze

Where: 3150 County Road 43, Waterloo

When: Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 30

Cost: $11; $3 for hay rides

Information: amazingfallfun.com

What: Steele Farms corn maze

Where: 5525 W 300 N, Decatur

When: 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday through today

Cost: visitsteelefarms.com

Autumn art

Castle Gallery

Another way to capture fall's beauty is to check out the exhibit at this art gallery located in the West Central neighborhood that offers artists' interpretations of autumn. The exhibit, "Nature's Palette," offers work in different mediums from local and national artists. The fact that exhibit is housed in a castle built in 1905 and once housed the city's art museum only adds to the experience.

What: "Nature's Palette" art exhibit at Castle Gallery

Where: 1202 W. Wayne St.

When: Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday Saturday and Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday

Information: castlegallery.com

Preserve the season

ACRES Land Trust preserves

If you're looking for some additional places to see fall foliage, the preserves cared for by ACRES Land Trust are a good place to visit. The preserves can be found in northeast Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio. There are several in Allen County and neighboring counties, many offering hiking trails, creeks, animal life and beautiful scenery.

What: ACRES nature preserves

Where: Various locations throughout northeast Indiana

When: Preserves are open year-round from dusk to dawn

Cost: Free

Information: To find preserves, go to acreslandtrust.org/preserves

trich@jg.net

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor for Features

Terri Richardson, Assistant Managing Editor for Features, has more than 30 years of experience in journalism. She has covered the Fort Wayne area since 1999. She writes about the community, including profiles of people and places with unique stories.