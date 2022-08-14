All the signs that summer is coming to a close are there: The buzzing of cicadas is increasing, the sun is coming up later and children are back in school. So now is the time to soak up every last bit of the season by enjoying those things that only happen in the area during the summer months.
Get out of the office: Lunch on the Square
Those hungry for the warm months, and something more than a brown bag lunch at their desk, head to Freimann Square to listen to live music and check out the offerings of food trucks every Thursday from June through August. But with only two Thursdays left this month, it’s now or wait until next year.
What: Lunch on the Square
Where: Freimann Square, downtown Fort Wayne
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 25
Cost: Music is free; cost for food trucks
Information: downtownfortwayne.com
Local music: Summer Nights at the Embassy
If you haven’t had a chance to take in the city from Embassy Theatre’s rooftop patio on a warm summer’s night, then you’re missing out. But thankfully the Embassy offers that chance with their Summer Nights at the Embassy, which celebrates local musicians in its ballroom with local food vendors, cash bar and concessions. And it’s only $5.
What: Summer Nights at the Embassy
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 14
Where: Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Cost: $5
Information: fwembassytheatre.org
Go wild at zoo: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
It’s been ranked one of the top 10 zoos in the nation, and once you’re there, you’ll know why. You can make your way to all parts of the world, seeing so many wonderful animals along the way. And during the summer months, the zoo stays open later to allow more time for animal watching.
What: Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo
Where: 3411 Sherman Blvd.
When: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through today and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Oct. 30
Cost: $16 ages 19 through 61, $12 ages 2 to 18, $14 ages 62 and older and free for 1 year old and younger
Information: kidszoo.org
Dining by the water: The Deck
This restaurant has leveled up outside dining by allowing diners to eat along the St. Marys river downtown. The Deck touts itself as a place for summer fun with a full menu and bar.
What: The Deck
Where: 305 E. Superior St.
When: 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
Information: donhalls.com/the-deck
Downtown concerts: Rock the Plaza
Another venue to celebrate area musicians is the Allen County Public Library’s Rock the Plaza. Bring a chair or blanket and find a spot in front of the downtown library to hear three or four bands every Saturday night during the summer. The best thing is it’s free!
What: Rock the Plaza
Where: Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza
When: 6 to 10 p.m. every Saturday through Aug. 27
Information: For the lineup of what bands are playing, go to the events schedule at https://acpl.lib.in.us
Making a splash: Area lakes
We would be remiss if we forgot all the great lakes and beaches we have in northeast Indiana – many of them just a short drive from Fort Wayne. Lake life has many residents hooked. However, make sure you check which beaches you plan to visit, as some public ones close just after Labor Day.
What: Northeast Indiana lakes
Information: Visit Fort Wayne has a county-by-county list of lakes or where to go to find one at www.visitfortwayne.com/neiroadtrips/outdoors/lakes
Play ball! Fort Wayne TinCaps
The Boys of Summer will only be here for a little while longer before the baseball season wraps up. So head to Parkview Field and watch the TinCaps in action.
What: Fort Wayne TinCaps
When: Final home game Sept. 4
Information: See game schedule at www.milb.com/fort-wayne
