ART WORKSHOP: Artlink will offer the workshop “Best Approaches to Watercolor Painting in Plein Air” by Vlad Yeliseyev from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 25 through 27 at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St. Cost is $490. To register, go to www.artlinkfw.org/watercolor-plein-air-workshop
Most Popular
-
City asks independent agency to investigate alleged corruption
-
Saint Francis' NAIA basketball team to face IU at Assembly Hall
-
Fort Wayne area floods, loses power after thunderstorm Tuesday
-
Northwest Allen asks private clubs, teams to get their own branding
-
Man who renewed Fort Wayne's iconic Santa Claus display tradition dies at 71