NEW BOOKS:
Sandra Baker Baron of Fort Wayne has released her first novel, “Bridging the Mississippi,” by Elk Lake Publishing. The book features the story of first-year teachers, Sandi and Denny Baron, integrating an all-Black school in New Orleans in 1967.
Fort Wayne author Sharon Tubbs will release her new book, “They Got Daddy: One Family’s Reckoning with Racism and Faith,” on Jan. 3. The book, published by Indiana University Press, focuses on Tubbs’ quest to learn who had “gotten” her mother’s father after white supremacists kidnapped and severely beat rural Alabama preacher Israel Page on Jan. 15, 1959.
GRANT AWARDED: Kosciusko County Conventions, Recreation and Visitor Commission awarded Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts a grant for $81,000 to support Phase One of the Wagon Wheel’s restoration of White Hill Manor, which is used for housing contract actors and theatre technicians.