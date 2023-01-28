When we aren’t aiming to be at a particular relaxing vacation spot, it can be easy to imagine what a relaxing vacation spot might look like.
Maybe a hot sunny place with clear blue skies and a blue ocean that meets a flat sandy beach free of pebbles, rocks and boulders. And yet Asheville, North Carolina, seduces us despite its violation of almost every description of an imaginary relaxing vacation spot.
Asheville is nestled in a valley in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It offers beautiful mountain views, hiking trails and camp sites. The fall is the most popular time to visit as the weather turns cooler and trees begin to shed their leaves, exposing the area’s colorful foliage.
The Blue Ridge Parkway is the best place to see the trees turn colors. The other seasons offer something special as well. The winter brings snowcapped mountains, the spring brings blooming flowers, and the summer brings water activities. I went during the fall, and I enjoyed many of the area’s treasures.
I hiked part of the Pinnacle Trail to the overlook. I did not find the path to be difficult, but I did encounter minor obstacles placed by Mother Nature. I pushed aside some overgrowth, I climbed a small boulder, I stepped over downed trees, and I walked on muddy and slippery rocks. The fantastic panoramic views of the area from the overlook made this little hike worth it. I felt relaxed as I could feel cool breezes on my face, and I could see the shadows from the clouds that were moving slowly across the mountains from above.
I ziplined through the forested terrain of the Blue Ridge Mountains as rain drizzle drops hit my face. Navitat Canopy Adventures offers a zipline tour that takes you between mountains and over trees. If it seems scary, it’s not. I did get butterflies in my stomach on the first line, but the butterflies quickly went away as I felt safe zipping down the line.
I went on the self-guided tour of the Biltmore Estate, a historic house museum. It is the largest privately owned mansion in the United States with 250 rooms, including 35 bedrooms, 43 bathrooms and 65 fireplaces. The home is filled with priceless collections of art and antiques original to the home. I also toured the property’s gardens, conservatory and farm. I could have spent all weekend just wandering the grounds, but I limited my visit to five hours. There is also a winery, but I recommend only going there toward the end of any visit to the Biltmore Estate.
I went to the Omni Grove Park Inn, a famous resort that sits on the western-facing slope of the Sunset Mountain. Its back is a half-moon shape where visitors can look down from any angle and see downtown Asheville. It’s relaxing to sit at its outdoor bar, sip on a refreshment, while breathing in the clean mountain air. There is also a little history to this place. On May 3, 2013, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Supreme Court planned to relocate to the Omni after Armageddon. (The fallout shelter for Congress was located at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.)
In downtown Asheville, I witnessed its continuing transition from a boring downtown to a major arts district. There are murals on sides of buildings, sculptors and plenty of shops that sell works from local artists.
Asheville is also known as “Beer City USA.” It has 23 breweries, more breweries per capita than any other city in the country. I went to the New Belgium Brewing. I drank a beer while I sat outside on its cantilevered deck and I could see below the greenway walkway and French Broad River. In the distance I could see an old town being revitalized with colorful art added to the face and sides of the buildings.
I ate at the Stoney Knob Café. It’s an artsy café that serves a wide variety of cocktails and amazing food that includes Greek cuisine. Its inside walls are colorful, and it’s filled with eclectic décor and cool furniture. I also ate at the Twisted Laurel. Its menu includes Mediterranean-inspired comfort food favorites like pasta dishes and sandwiches. I can’t say no to pasta with meat sauce.
Asheville is the perfect long weekend trip. It’s about an eight-hour drive from Fort Wayne, so I recommend flying. Delta and American Airlines get you there the fastest, but the airfare prices between the two carriers can be noticeably different.
To get the best deal, you may find it cheaper to book a one-way ticket to Asheville on one carrier and book a one-way return ticket on another carrier.
But no matter how you get there, you’ll have a great time in Asheville.
David Placher is a Fort Wayne writer, photographer and world traveler who values experiences over things. He is always searching for cheap-fare flights and inexpensive hotel bookings. When Placher isn’t traveling, he is drafting and reviewing technology and information security contracts for a living. His travel stories will appear on occasion in The Journal Gazette.