Science Central’s Countdown to Noon has become a New Year’s Eve tradition for many families. It’s so popular that organizers added a second balloon drop last year.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with balloon drops at noon and 2 p.m.
Fun fact: The number of balloons dropped always coincides with the new year. So between the two drops Saturday, there will be 2,023 balloons falling over the crowd.
The second drop is smaller, featuring fewer balloons and only one “drop zone” from Science Central’s top level versus three at noon, but marketing manager Steve Clark says it is still a spectacle.
The drops drew about 400 people last year, and Science Central is expecting that number to double this year as it moves closer to pre-pandemic attendance for the annual event.
Families with members who have noise sensitivities should take note that there will be lots of sound as young visitors start popping balloons on the ground.
Visitors are also encouraged to take un-popped balloons with them when they leave.
“First and foremost, the balloons make for a nice keepsake from the event,” Clark says. “Second, it does help expedite the cleanup process for Science Central.”
Activity tables during the event include the chance to make Science Central smokestack hats, maracas and sound sandwiches. A scavenger hunt is planned and there will be demonstrations about the science of fireworks at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Clark says Countdown to Noon fits with Science Central’s interest in events with a “wow factor.” Thousands of colorful balloons being dropped certainly brings some “wow.”
“To us, the spectacle of that has always felt like a fitting way to ring in the new year,” he says. “And the community agrees, because it’s shown up each and every year we’ve done this.
“We’re happy to host a morning/afternoon New Year’s Eve event, catering to all the people out there, young and old, who can’t quite stay awake till midnight.”
Countdown to Noon is included with $10 general admission. For tickets and more information, go to ScienceCentral.org.
Here are some other ideas on how to celebrate New Year’s Eve on Saturday or New Year’s Day on Sunday.
Ball drop
There will be a ball drop and fireworks Saturday in downtown Butler. Festivities begin at 11 p.m., and include a bonfire and hot chocolate.
See the lights
Christmas light displays are still up around downtown, and you can check them out by car or bundle up for a walk. Also downtown, the holiday window displays at Promenade Park will continue being lit evenings through Tuesday.
Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Lights drive-through display at Franke Park is open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. today and Saturday, which is the end of its season. Admission is $10 per personal vehicle, $20 per 15-passenger van and $40 for a bus or trolley.
The Kruisn Christmas drive-though music and light show at Kruse Plaza, 5634 Opportunity Blvd., Auburn, is also finishing its season Saturday. It is open 6 to 10 p.m. today and Saturday; the cost is $10 per car.
Enjoy the ice
The Fort Wayne Komets face the Indy Fuel in the local hockey team’s annual New Year’s Eve game at Memorial Coliseum. Tickets start at $14 adults, $12 seniors and students and $10 children younger than 12. Go to Komets.com for details and ticket links.
The Headwaters Park Ice Skating Rink has special hours for New Year’s Eve and Day. It is open noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. It is now closed Mondays through the rest of its season. For more information, including ticket prices and skate rental fees, go to www.fortwayneparks.org/facilities/headwaters-park-ice-arena.html
Get some fresh air
The New Year’s weekend won’t be as cold as the Christmas weekend (though some rain is predicted), so you might want to take the opportunity to get outdoors.
Cyclists can start the year with the free Chilly Challenge Bike Ride at 1 p.m. Sunday at Shoaff Park, 6401 St. Joe Road. The ride departs from the Riverlodge and includes distance options from 5 to 20 miles. A bowl of chili awaits riders upon their return to the park. For more information, go to www.3rvs.com.
ACRES Land Trust has two First Hikes on Sunday. The first is slated for 10 a.m. at Fogwell Forest, 9630 Whippoorwill Drive. Then in the afternoon, there is a hike at 2 p.m. at Robb Hidden Canyon, 425 Lane 201, Ball Lake, Hamilton. For more information, go to acreslandtrust.org/participate/events.
State parks across Indiana also will be hosting First Day Hikes on Sunday. They include:
Pokagon State Park, 450 Lane 100 Lake James, Angola; self-guided 2 1/2-mile hikes beginning and ending at the CCC Shelter; refreshments and a fire from 2 to 4 p.m.
• Ouabache State Park, 4930 E. State Road 201, Bluffton; hike around the bison enclosure at 1 p.m., starting at the enclosure’s parking lot
Chain O’Lakes State Park, 2355 E. 75 S., Albion; 1 1/2-mile guided walk at 11 a.m.; meet at the boat rental parking lot; followed by hot cocoa and cookies; $1 donation is suggested
Salamonie Lake, 9214 Lost Bridge Road W., Andrews; 90-minute, 1-mile hike along the Wildlife Management Trail at 10 a.m.; gather at the interpretive center; registration is requested by calling 260-468-2127
For more information on the First Day Hikes, go to www.in.gov/dnr.cmcmaken@jg.net