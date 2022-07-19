The new season of “grown-ish” means definite growth for Marcus Scribner.
The young actor who played Andre Johnson Jr. – or just “Junior” – on the recently ended series “black-ish” transfers his character to its college-set Freeform spinoff when the latter show’s fifth round begins Wednesday. He effectively becomes the lead actor as Junior starts studies at the California University of Liberal Arts, or Cal U, but fellow “black-ish” alum Yara Shahidi remains in the cast as Junior’s recently graduated sister Zoey.
Scribner admits he was “a little reluctant to reprise” Junior after “black-ish” ended. “I had been playing him for so long. He’s a dynamic character with many facets, though, so I talked with the writers (of “grown-ish,” on which he guest-starred previously) about fleshing him out and aging him up. He’s in a college setting, so anything can happen, and I was really excited by where he took him.”
As Junior is growing up, Scribner is growing up along with him. The actor confirms, “I’ve been with the character since I was 13, so there definitely have been a lot of parallel moments. ”
Two more “black-ish” veterans, creator Kenya Barris and star Anthony Anderson, remain among the executive producers of “grown-ish.” Scribner says that in shouldering much of the show now, he’s gotten advice from Shahidi, who also stepped into that position from having been a “black-ish” supporting player.
“She’s my ally, and somebody who always will be a part of ‘grown-ish,’ ” he said.“