Q. My maple tree has black spots on the leaves that just appeared recently. Should I be concerned about this? What should I do?
A. Sometimes wet conditions earlier in the season can cause problems later on. Your maple tree has tar spot, a fungal disease that infected the leaves of your soft maple in early spring. Symptoms of maple tar spot begin with small greenish-yellow spots that begin to form on the upper leaf surface. As the season progresses the spots grow, becoming black and tar-like, surrounded by a yellow margin. These black tar-like spots may be one-half inch in diameter and have a ridged appearance if examined closely. The opposite side of the leaf will show slightly lighter black spots that are cupped. The fungus survives the winter on fallen leaves. In the spring, mature spores of the fungus are released and blown by wind and rain to newly emerging leaves. Tar spot is more common when cooler, wetter conditions occur in early spring.
Fortunately, tar spot does not cause serious harm to established trees. Some early leaf drop may occur. Raking and removing fallen leaves can help to destroy overwintering fungal.
Although fungicides can be applied in the spring to protect newly emerging leaves, their use is seldom warranted on large established trees. Small, recently planted trees could benefit from fungicide applications in early spring (two to three applications two to three weeks apart) beginning just before leaves emerge to prevent tar spot infections later in the summer.
Another similar fungal disease that shows up in late/summer autumn is Phyllosticta leaf spot. This disease – commonly called purple-bordered leaf spot – also infects maple leaves early on in the spring and continues with symptoms later into late summer and fall. In our area sugar maple is the most affected – unlike the soft maples such as silver maple that are more commonly affected with tar spot. The fungus creates small brown spots on the leaves and, in severe infections, when most of the foliage is affected, the leaves may be shed prematurely.
The disease creates small circular dead patches, which are tan to brown with purple edges, unlike tar spot which has yellow margins. Growing leaves are infected in the spring and initially develop yellowish-green spots. Black fruiting bodies of the fungus develop in the infected spots around the end of autumn. The spores produced by these fruiting bodies over-winter in the leaf litter and cause new infections the following spring. To protect ornamental trees, the leaves of affected trees should be carefully collected and destroyed by burning or composting.
According to the University of Wisconsin Extension, newly-planted maples, and established maples that have been severely affected by purple-bordered leaf spot for several years, may benefit from treatments with a fungicide containing chlorothalonil, copper, mancozeb, neem oil, sulfur, or thiophanate-methyl.
Three treatments may be needed for adequate control: one at bud break, one when leaves are half expanded, and one when leaves are fully expanded.
The Plant Medic, written by Ricky Kemery, appears every other week. Kemery retired as the extension educator for horticulture at the Allen County Purdue Extension Service. To send him a question, email trich@jg.net.