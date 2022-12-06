When it came time for Lisa Ellen Downs to name her bridal shop’s new wedding dress collection, the name Elizabeth Keller seemed to leap from the history pages.
Downs, owner of Ellen’s Bridal and Dress Boutique in Wabash, discovered Keller’s story from a book about the history of Wabash.
And while Downs knows a thing or two about brides, not much is known about Keller.
What is known is that Keller was the first bride registered to wed in Wabash County. It was for that reason, and that Downs wanted to support the history of Wabash County, that she decided to name the new line the Elizabeth K. Collection.
Downs worked with T.J. Honeycutt at the Wabash County Museum to do research about Keller.
Honeycutt’s research found that in 1832 Keller and her fiancé, Joseph McClure, arranged to be married by Capt. Elias Murray of Lagro at the Keller cabin near what is now Richvalley. Murray was the only legal authority in the area to conduct the marriage.
However, when Murray arrived, he realized he did not have jurisdiction since the Richvalley area at the time was in Cass County. So the entire wedding party rode by horseback into what is now Wabash County and were married in the middle of the forest. After the ceremony, the wedding party returned to the Keller home to celebrate.
The story has the potential for a Hallmark movie plot, but I’m sure that it wasn’t as romantic as it sounds. What it does show is the perseverance of a young couple wanting to be married in such an undeveloped time period.
“It’s a pretty interesting story of how the super early times in this region went,” says Honeycutt, director of archives and outreach for the Wabash County Museum.
Of the early historic stories, Honeycutt says the Keller wedding is one of his favorites.
Honeycutt says there weren’t that many people around during that time, with the exception of the Native Americans. That would mean that Keller and McClure would have been among the few young people and is probably why they ended up together. It is believed that they were the first married couple in the area at that time, Honeycutt says.
Also based on research, it is believed that Keller made her own wedding dress. There is a ledger from the local dry goods store at that time that indicated Keller had bought a large amount of colored ribbon and fabric.
The dresses in Ellen’s Bridal’s Elizabeth K. Collection are pulled from different designers and include the classic, simple satin, to the elaborate and unique color of black. Downs says she pulled in several styles to meet the needs of the shop’s brides. “It’s really an elegant look,” Downs says.
Downs previewed her collection and its name during the Wabash’s Founder’s Day in September.
What she didn’t know is that Keller’s wedding was part of a reenactment during the festival and there were two floats centered on the event.
“It gave us chills that it jelled and came together” like this, Downs says.
She says that some of the reenactors stopped by the bridal store to see the collection.
The Elizabeth K. Collection is the No. 1 selling line for Ellen’s Bridal, which Downs owns with her daughter.
There is no photo of Elizabeth Keller. However, Honeycutt was able to find out some additional information about her and the family.
Honeycutt says the couple moved from the area shortly after they were married. He says both died before the age of 35 and they still have heirs that live in Arizona. Remains of the Keller home still stand today on property where a factory is located.
“It’s such a wild story,” Honeycutt says, and one that is told frequently at the museum because it is so unique.
I’m guessing many brides who buy a dress from the Elizabeth K. Collection will share the back story of the name. It’s an interesting historic tale for wherever you are getting married – even if it isn’t in the middle of a forest.
