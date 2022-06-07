Even as a child, Janae Andrews-Hargrett was driven to blow past boundaries and find new challenges.
At age 12, she designed her own forms of candy, and at 14, she traded restored tennis shoes. At 17, she created her own product for hair curl reconstruction.
And in February, at 21, she opened her own hair salon.
“I’ve just known what I wanted since I was born,” said Andrews-Hargrett, owner of Curl Creation Salon at 6038 E. State Blvd. “I used to tell myself, I wanted to be a millionaire. A lot of people say that, but I always wanted to be financially free. You have to keep going and never get comfortable. That’s what I take as my drive.”
Everything in Andrews-Hargrett’s life has been on fast-forward.
She became engaged at 17, married at 18 and a mother at 19. Andrews-Hargrett and her husband, Jaylin, an Army veteran, are now expecting another child soon.
All this while she was working toward her career.
Andrews-Hargrett created Banah, a mixture of natural ingredients that helps to repair damage, four years ago.
“My hair is very curly and growing up, there weren’t a lot of resources for my hair, not a lot of stylists,” Andrews-Hargrett said.
“How do you cut it? What products do you use on it? It was really difficult, and I wanted to make it easier for my generation and the ones that come after me.”
It took Andrews-Hargrett 21/2 years to go through all the paperwork to protect her idea. Now she creates the product in her shed, and it’s only available by going through treatments at her salon which has over 900 clients.
Before she opened her hair salon, Andrews-Hargrett started working on hair behind Georgetown Square in her mother’s kitchen, usually delaying the family dinner every night because there were usually clients waiting, attracted by her social media advertising.
Sometimes, her mother, Natasha Andrews, would ask customers if they’d like some food.
“She would have people here around-the-clock,” Andrews said.
Andrews-Hargrett, the youngest of five, said she always wanted to follow in her father Gregory’s entrepreneurial footsteps.
“She would tell me something she wanted to do, and I’d say, ‘I’m not really sure about that,’ and she’d say, ‘No. Mom I can do it.’ Now, I’m a believer because that entrepreneurial spirit has always been in there. She goes after whatever she wants.”
Veronica Townes, Anthis Career Center cosmetology instructor and owner of Optimistics Enterprise Multi-Cultural Salon, said Andrews-Hargrett “was full-speed ahead, like the definition of energy.”
“It was really encouraging and motivating to me as an instructor because what she did for me was show me that there are natural-born leaders and cosmetologists,” Townes said. “When you see that, it actually gives you a boost and makes you feel good as an instructor.”
Townes said at times it felt like she was competing with her student because Andrews-Hargrett was so hungry for success, yet teachable and moldable.
She’d like to develop a whole line of Banah products and see her employees, Esa Rhoades and Mari Miles, continue to advance and grow within the company.
Her salon is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“I can’t believe that my own little project in my house has brought me so much success,” she said. “I work for myself and so I can take care of my family.”