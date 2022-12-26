The Fort Wayne Chess club will no longer offer the chess puzzle. Today’s puzzle will be the last. Club leaders have indicated a drop in attendance and a busy schedule as reasons they can no longer provide the puzzles, which have appeared on Mondays.
