Chess puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: easy
Contributor: Tactics in the opening
Answer: NxNe5; Black believes it just won a pawn in the opening, but white has set a trap! After NxNe5, black either accepts the loss of its knight or plays BxNe5. When BxNe5 is played, white has the follow-up, Bxf7+!, breaking black’s castling rights and winning back its piece. Because Kxf7, white has Qd5+, picking up the e5 bishop – unless black tries to hold onto its bishop by Kf6. But this move can lead to an easy mate if black isn’t careful. The idea behind this entire tactic is to put black’s king in an awkward position and exploit black’s weak structure.
