Chess puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook. A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
Black to move; level: hard
Contributor: Endgame technique
Answer: Ra1+; Believe it or not, with perfect technique, this position is a draw for black (even being down two pawns). Black starts by delivering a check with Ra1+ in which white’s only logical move is Rf1 to block the check. Black happily trades rooks. Once the white king recaptures the black rook on f1, black surprises everyone with Bh3!! White can take this bishop with gxh3, but it will have doubled pawns that can only be promoted on the h8 dark square. With perfect technique black can dance around on the h8 & g7 squares (while maintaining king opposition) and never be threatened by white’s light-squared bishop. If white does not take the h3 bishop and instead moves its king or bishop, black will take on g2, forcing yet another draw with the same idea and technique. The technique to draw in this endgame is too tedious to explain here, but it is definitely an endgame every serious chess player should know and study.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.