Chess puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
Black to move; level: brilliant
Contributor: (WC) GM Mikhail Botvinnik (1931)
Answer: Rc4!!; You have to love these type of moves – the ones that completely suck the life out of the opponent’s position. These are the type of moves that you play against someone and walk away from the board as they sit in anger and confusion. There is no sufficient response by white after Rc4. Obviously, black wants to push their pawn (c2=Q), and there are only two moves that prevent this. White can play Rxc2 and lose its rook or, white can play Rc1, but that only runs into Bc5-, pinning the rook to the king! If white decides at any moment to play b3xR, then b3 by black is the response and there is no way to stop both pawns from promotion without significant material loss! A beautiful move by the former world champion.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.