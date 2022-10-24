Chess puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: brilliant
Contributor: Rudolf Spielmann (1927)
Answer: Qxh6!!; With two bishops, a queen, rook and pawn all headed toward the black king, your tactical senses were probably begging you to sacrifice something, and you were correct! Qxh6 is a powerful move that must be answered because there is an immediate threat of Qxg7# or Qh7+ that can lead to mate. So, it seems the queen sacrifice must be accepted, gxQ. Then white will play gxh+, delivering a discovered check with its g1 rook. If black plays its only legal king move, Kf8, then white has another brilliant move with Rg8+! This rook sacrifice is accepted by force with KxR, only to be met with h7+, and followed by an unstoppable h7=Q#!. However, instead of Kf8 after gxh+, black can prolong the game with Qg5 (giving the black king some room to escape). The game can continue as follows with white still having a tremendous advantage: 1. Qg5; 2. RxQ+, Kf8; 3. Bd6+, Ke8; 4. Rg8+, Nf8; 5. RxNf8+, Kd7; 6. Bxc4. White’s extra bishop and pawn on h6 will win the game itself.
