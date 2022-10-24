Chess puzzle
Board image courtesy of lichess.org

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.

Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.

A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.

If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.

White to move; level: brilliant

Contributor: Rudolf Spielmann (1927)

Answer: Qxh6!!; With two bishops, a queen, rook and pawn all headed toward the black king, your tactical senses were probably begging you to sacrifice something, and you were correct! Qxh6 is a powerful move that must be answered because there is an immediate threat of Qxg7# or Qh7+ that can lead to mate. So, it seems the queen sacrifice must be accepted, gxQ. Then white will play gxh+, delivering a discovered check with its g1 rook. If black plays its only legal king move, Kf8, then white has another brilliant move with Rg8+! This rook sacrifice is accepted by force with KxR, only to be met with h7+, and followed by an unstoppable h7=Q#!. However, instead of Kf8 after gxh+, black can prolong the game with Qg5 (giving the black king some room to escape). The game can continue as follows with white still having a tremendous advantage: 1. Qg5; 2. RxQ+, Kf8; 3. Bd6+, Ke8; 4. Rg8+, Nf8; 5. RxNf8+, Kd7; 6. Bxc4. White’s extra bishop and pawn on h6 will win the game itself.

Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.