Chess puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
We are trying something new on this week’s “puzzle.” We would love your feedback! Here is a picture of a regular chess board. We want to know, what is your favorite chess opening for white and black? Also, do you have any favorite gambits and/or opening lines to try and confuse your opponent? There is no right answer.
Lastly, if you’d like, tell us a little about your chess life! How did you start playing? What is your chess rating? What are your chess goals? You are free to share any and everything chess related with us. Feel free to ask us questions as well. All responses can be sent to: themightyfortchess@gmail.com
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.