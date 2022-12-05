Chess puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
Black to move; level: brilliant
Contributor: GM Alexander Grischuk (RCC 2022)
Answer: Ra-b8 !!; Here, black is successfully completing two things simultaneously: Overexerting white’s rook and queen on the b-file, and forcefully creating passed pawns. After Ra-b8, if white decides to move its queen anywhere off the b-file, black will trade its queen for two rooks and essentially have an unstoppable passed d pawn (backed by the d8 rook). If instead white plays 1. QxR, then 1... RxQ, 2. RxQ, axR, 3. Rb1 would be the continuation. With proper technique black’s d4 pawn will still rule the day, especially once the black king comes marching.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.