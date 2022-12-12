Chess puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: intermediate
Hint: Chess can be quite humorous.
Answer: Rh1; The idea behind Rh1 is that black would be in zugzwang. Zugzwang is a situation in which one player is forced to move, but any move proves to be disadvantageous. If black takes the rook, white has the very annoying move Kf2!, forcing black to move either its a6 or f7 pawn. Either pawn move allows white to progress with its adjacent pawn. If after Rh1 black tries to be tricky, let’s say 1...Kg3, then play is recommended as follows: 2. Rf1, Kg4 3. Ke3, Kg5 4. Rh1 winning the pawn.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.