Chess puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: insanity
Hint: White mates in five moves with the least likely piece or pawn.
Contributor: Sam Loyd’s “Excelsior” 1861
Answer: b4!!; If you lost your mind trying to solve this puzzle, it’s OK. Sam Loyd composed this puzzle for his friend as a joke; ironically, the solution is quite pulchritudinous. 1.) b4 is very straightforward (but hold your britches). White wants to play either Rd5 or Rf5 followed by Rd1# or Rf1#. To stop this, black must play 1...Rc5+. Now you see why b4 is important. If b4 wasn’t played, white would have been forced to trade rooks. However, white now plays 2. bxRc5 with a new threat of Rb1#. 2...a2 is essentially forced to stop Rb1#. 3. c6 by white renews the Rd5 & Rf5 ideas. 3...Bc7 is the “best” move for black in this position as it can be sacrificed to prolong the game, but white simply plays 4. cxb7 to avoid any prolonging. At this point black is in zugzwang because anything they play will be met with bxa8=Q/B#. Explaining such a complex puzzle can be difficult, so we urge you to play this solution out on your own board!
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.