Chess puzzle

Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
Black to move; level: hard
Contributor: GM Awonder Liang
Hint: What would Capablanca do?
Answer: Rf1!; You might ask yourself, why not the immediate Rb1 to win the white b3 pawn? Well, if Rb1 is played now, then white has the beautiful resource of Rh3, forcing a draw (according to the engine). However, Rf1 proves an advantage because black is threatening the f2 pawn. If white wants to defend this pawn, it must play either Kg3 or f3. Either move is losing because now Rb1 is played as Rh3 is no longer an option!
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.