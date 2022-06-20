Each week the Fort Wayne Chess club will offer tips for learning or improving your chess game. The puzzles you see are to teach simple checkmating patterns or 1-3 move tactics to strengthen your foresight and decision making; usually with only one best solution. Note: It is recommended that puzzles be solved on an actual chess board to help visualize the game.
Chess notation: K=king, Q=queen, N=Knight, B=bishop, R=rook.
A notation such as “e5” indicates a pawn move where there is only 1 pawn that can move to e5.
If a knight were to take the pawn on e5 notation would state Nxe5 (the leading letter N is interchangeable with any piece being used, i.e. Bxe5). If a pawn on the “D file” were to take an opposing pawn on the “E file,” notation would be as follows, d4xe5.
White to move; level: extreme
Contributor: Chess.com India
Answer: d3!!; Wow right ?? It seems that white has no time for such inconspicuousness, but in fact it is the only move that wins for white! After white plays d3, black will probably play a2 thinking its pawn has finally exceeded its lowly life, not realizing its life of mediocrity is inescapable. But I digress. If a2 happens, then c4+ from white reveals the main idea behind d3. If black decides to take en passant, then the white bishop simply captures that wee little French pawn, and ultimately stopping any promotion on a1. If black does not decide this and instead plays the king move Kc5 after c4+, another quiet move by white, Kb7 threatens checkmate by Be7. Notice that after c4+, if the black king moves any square besides Kc5, white simply captures the d4 pawn.
Chess puzzles are provided by Fort Wayne Chess Club. For questions about the puzzle or to submit a puzzle, email themightyfortchess@gmail.com. In addition, the chess club offers casual and competitive play from 2 to 6 p.m. each Saturday at Start Fort Wayne, 111 W. Berry St.