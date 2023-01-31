Q. We have many silver maples that were damaged by the storms last year. Could you list any trees that would be good to plant as replacements in our area?
A. The following shade trees have fewer issues than silver maple.
• Sugar maple – A native tree with few issues, wonderful fall color and good architecture. “Legacy” and “Commemoration” are cultivars bred for tough city conditions.
• Red maple – There are many cultivars of this reasonably fast growing tree. Just plain ole red maple (Acer rubrum) in my mind makes a nice shade tree for our area. Tried and true cultivars such as “October Glory” and ‘Red Sunset” are smaller selections. “Fall Fiesta” is a newer cultivar with great fall color. “Brandywine” is a relatively new cultivar released by the US national Arboretum.
• Hybrid maples – “State Street” is a faster growing maple with a bit of Asian parentage that has done very well in a tough spot in our extension office display gardens.
• Oaks – Oaks are great native trees to attract wildlife. They have strong wood resistant to breakage. Several oaks are underused in my opinion. Chinquapin oak is a faster growing oak with small acorns. Shingle oak is an oak with simple leaves, with a nice, rounded form and a medium fast growth. Bur oak is a tree tailor-made for tough sites that will last for generations. It is in my mind a good tree to plant as a memorial tree because of its longevity.
• Gingko – It’s hard to find any fault with this tree as it has the whole package. Few, if any, disease or insect problems. Great fall color, and a nice form. Make sure to purchase a male cultivar from a reputable source.
• Hornbeam – Both the native and European hornbeams are good mid-sized trees with few if any issues to use in our landscapes. European hornbeam has a pleasing columnar form and nice gold-leaf fall color.
• Linden – Lindens are very site-adaptable trees to use, especially now that Japanese beetles have moved on west to better pastures. Little-leaf linden is a mid-sized tree great for tough spots. American Linden and Silver Linden also make good native shade trees and, in my opinion, are good replacements for ash trees that cannot be planted currently because of the emerald ash borer.
• Redbud – This small- to mid-sized native tree is generally a tough customer that provides early spring color to the landscape.
A good evergreen tree is hard to find nowadays because many of our old standards have responded poorly to climate change. Norway spruce is a very large tree that is very good for screening and windbreaks if you have the room. Bald cypress is a semi-evergreen tree with wonderful fall color that is a great choice for wetter areas of the landscape.
Make sure to choose a variety of different species for your landscape. Your nursery and landscape professionals can help you make appropriate choices for your home landscape.
