FLAT 50 PLUS BICYCLE TOUR: 7 a.m. June 24; route starts and ends at Riverside Center, 231 E. Monroe St., Decatur; bicycle riders of all ages and abilities welcome. The Adams County Bicycle Club has five routes that range from 20 miles to 100 miles. The routes pass through Monroe; Berne; Geneva; and Willshire, Ohio. Minor repair service and emergency transport will be available. Tickets are $32 until June 21 before increasing to $40, which includes a lunch with live bluegrass music. People ages 15 and younger can participate for $10. T-shirts can be ordered with registration through June 18. Proceeds from the ride benefit the Decatur Optimist Club, Decatur Lions Club, and local Boy Scouts. Register online at flat50plus.com.
DEDICATION TO DAD: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne; event to honor fathers and fatherly figures who have died; light lunch services between a variety of therapeutic experiences to provide tools to cope with grief around Father’s Day. Attendees can participate in a memorial slideshow by submitting a photo and their father’s name along with their RSVP by June 5. Call 260-435-3261 or email griefcenter@stillwater-hospice.org
COMMUNITY ARTISTIC SHOWCASE: Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with performances starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Purdue University Fort Wayne, Rhinehart Music Center, 2102 Coliseum Blvd. E., featuring performances by 19 students who have completed piano training through the 2023 Mini Maestro Program. To register, go online to https://tinyurl.com/2dnrp5s5. For more information, call 260-481-6719 or visit www.UPAF.com.
HERO HOTLINE VBS: Fellowship Missionary Church invites children of all ages to a party that will include new music, science, crafts, recreation, and memorable Bible stories that will “help children work together and join God in helping others.” The Vacation Bible School party is 6 to 8 p.m. June 19 to 22 at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Road. Call Wendy Lindsey at 260-447-3578 for more information or register at fmc.church/VBS2023.
YLNI FARMERS MARKET: In partnership with the History Center, YLNI will host a Wednesday evening market beginning June 7 in downtown Fort Wayne. It will be 4 to 7 p.m. through Aug. 30 in the History Center courtyard, 302 E. Berry St. Various vendors, local musicians and food trucks will be on site.
BLESSINGS IN A BACKPACK FUNDRAISER: Featuring Chef Alex Guaranschelli, the annual fundraising event will be Sept. 26 at Sycamore Hills Golf Club, 11836 Covington Road. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Fort Wayne chapter of Blessings in a Backpack Inc., which provides weekend meals to students in need on Fridays during the school year. Tickets are $800 each and can be reserved online at blessingsindiana.org/events. Questions can be emailed to info@blessingsindiana.org.
FORT WAYNE WEAVERS GUILD: Final meeting of the year will be at 7 p.m. June 7 at the First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St., third floor, Room 304. The topic: Diamond Celebration.
SENIOR GAMES: Registration is open for the 2023 Senior Games, which are June 3 to July 5 and open to men and women age 50 and older. The games include more than 40 events designed to develop physical and mental strength, balance, lower blood pressure, increase self-confidence, increase mobility and extend life expectancy. Entry fees are $1 per event until June 2. After that, fees increase to $2 per event. Forms are available online at www.FortWayneParks.org and also in print form at the Fort Wayne Community Center, 233 W. Main St.
SHIPSHEWANA FLEA MARKET: At 345 S. Van Buren St. in Shipshewana, the market is now open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through Sept. 27, rain or shine with holiday hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day. The market is also opening for special weekend hours June 16 to 17 and Aug. 4 to 5.
