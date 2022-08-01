Classes
COMPUTERS AND TELEPHONES: Hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; 6 p.m. Aug. 8; instructor Michael Thena will teach basic computer knowledge, difference between a PC and Mac and online protection procedures; bring laptop for hands-on learning; Allen County Extension Office, 4001 Crescent Ave.; no registration required.
Fundraisers
PENNY PITCH AND PUTT GOLF: Hosted by WOWO; shotgun start noon Aug. 17; Cherry Hill Golf Club; cost is $100 per golfer or $400 for a foursome; money will benefit Penny Pitch recipient to be announced in October; for more information or to register, go to www.wowo.com/penny-pitch-golf-outing/.
Health
”THE WONDERS OF FIBER”: Hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; Sue Delagrange will offer guide to optimizing your intestinal health; virtual from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday and in person from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at 6316 Mutual Drive; to register, contact Ann Hathaway at 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-
Library
DIGITAL DECLUTTERING: LaGrange County Public Library; noon Aug. 11 at Shipshewana branch; register by Friday by calling 260-463-2841 ext. 1030; free.
Organizations
NORTH SIDE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1992 REUNION: 4 to 11 p.m. Sept. 16 at Northside Park pavilion and 6 to 11 p.m. Sept. 17 at The Phoenix, 1122 Broadway; for more information, call Brandy Saylor-Wilds at 445-5406.
SOUTH SIDE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1962 REUNION: Aug. 20; The History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; for more information or to register, call Lane Grile Ross at 438-5710, Diane Fredrick McArdle at 402-6696 or Susie Hines Muncy at 615-0051 before Friday.
NORTH SIDE HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1977 REUNION: 7 to 11 p.m. Sept. 17 at Promenade Park pavilion, 202 W. Superior St.; cost is $75; reservation deadline is Sept. 1; for more information or to register, go to facebook.com/groups/nshs1977/.