Camps
LEGO CAMP: Trine University’s Lego Robotics camps, which is free this year because of a grant: June 12 to 15 for kindergarten through third graders; July 19 to 22 for third, fourth and fifth graders; June 26 to 29 for sixth, seventh and eighth graders; campers will build and program robots; lunch provided for students in grades three to eight; for more information or to register, go to trine.edu/camps or email millera1@trine.edu.
CAMP INVENTION: June 5 to 9 at Carroll High School or Blackhawk Christian School; camp promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics for grades K-6; cost is $260; registration and additional information at www.invent.org/camp.
Classes
HEALING MEDITATION ART: The workshop with Celeste Lengerich will be at 1 p.m. May 7 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 5310 Old Mill Road. RSVP by email admin@uufortwayne.org $5.
I IS FOR INSECTS: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services, 3691 S. New Holland Road, Andrews. Program is $2 per child, and advance registration is appreciated. For more, call 260-468-2127.
Events
POETRY READING: Former Indiana Poet Laureate George Kalamaras will join a poetry reading hosted by Trine University from 3 to 4 p.m. today in Best Hall 229. Kalamaras will participate via Zoom while Trine faculty and students will read in person. The event is free and open to the public. View online: trine.meritpages.com/news/Former-poet-laureate-to-join-Trine-reading/34981.
TALENT SHOW: Turnstone announced performers for its May 9 “Center Stage: Fort Wayne’s Premier Talent Show.” The lineup of 10 acts includes guitarist Willy Booger, pianist Jeremy Francis, dancers Ratio Dance, band Zen BBQ, vocalist MarShay Neely, and dancers Sockie Phommachanh and Stephanie Wilson. Tickets can be purchased online at https://turnstone.org/about/events, over the phone at (260) 483-2100, or in person at Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center, 3320 N. Clinton St.
YOM HASHOAH HOLOCAUST COMMEMORIATION: 7 p.m. today at the Rifkin Campus, 5200 Old Mill Road, Fort Wayne. Keynote speakers are Andrew Lapin, narrator of the Radioactive podcast, and Carol Black, a Tree of Life Synagogue survivor. Light refreshments will follow the free and public commemoration.
HER WORDS, HER VOICE: 7 p.m. Thursday at Manchester University’s Petersime Chapel in North Manchester. Kendallville author Heidi Ramer will share some of her mother’s story, which she documented in her book “Her Words, Her Voice.”
EARTH DAY FORT WAYNE: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road. Annual celebration of local environmental and conservation work, which will be headlined by Soarin’ Hawk. Event includes education stations, vendors, conservation organizations and a wildlife temporary tattoo station.
Fundraisers
BRUNCH & BAKE SALE: The Monroeville Lions Club will host this eat-in or carryout event from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 23 at the Monroeville American Legion. All proceeds go to Monroeville Community Park upgrades. $10 for children 7 to adult, 6 and younger are free.
Library
SPRING BOOK SALE: The Friends of the North Manchester Public Library will hold the Spring Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27 to 29, in the library, 405 N. Market St. For more information: 260-982-4773 or go online to nman.lib.in.us.
Organizations
AUBURN CORD DUESENBERG AUTOMOBILE MUSEUM: The museum received a $100,000 grant from the 1st Source Foundation. The money will be invested in the E.L. Cord Gallery of Entrepreneurship, the museum’s newest permanent gallery. For more information, go online to www.automobilemuseum.org.
BLOOM PROJECT EXPRESSIONS OF GRATITUDE: 2 p.m. Sunday at Purdue University Fort Wayne’s International Ballroom. Tickets and more information at www.eventbrite.com/e/expressions-of-gratitude-fort-wayne-tickets- 560809284667.
If you have information you would like considered for Community Update, please submit it at least two weeks before the desired publication date to community@jg.net. All submissions must be via email.