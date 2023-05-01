Camps
STEM: Purdue University Fort Wayne’s College of Engineering, Technology, and Computer Science is offering several summer STEM Exploration Camps in June and July for students in grades 2 to 12. Camp themes include adventures in technology, machining tools in engineering, automation bots and DroneBlocks. Applications submitted before May 14 will receive full consideration. Applications received after May 14 will still be considered as long as there are seats available. For more information, email physics@pfw.edu, call 260-481-6306 or go online for camp details at https://www.pfw.edu/etcs/community-outreach/summer.
Classes
SWIM LESSONS: Registration is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Bluffton City Hall. Lessons are for children who have just finished grades K-12 and are 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. Monday through Friday June 5 to 16, or 11 a.m. June 26 to July 7 at the Wells Community Pool. Diving lessons are available only during the June 26-July 7 lessons. Cost is $20, due at registration. Call the pool at 260-825-1550 for private lesson options beginning May 28. Registration for peewee swim lessons the week of June 19 will also take place Saturday; Cost is $6, and a parent must get in the water with each child. If you cannot attend registration, call 824-6069 starting May 8 to sign up for remaining openings.
Events
FREE THEATER THURSDAY: The Bluffton Parks Department and the Wells County Public Library have partnered to offer a free movie for adults at 10 a.m. every third Thursday at the library. On May 18, the movie will be “West Side Story.”
POWER WHEELS: Bluffton residents can bring tiny racers out with their Power Wheels, bicycles or tricycles to Roush Park on May 13. Power Wheels will cruise through the obstacle course from 10 to 11 a.m., then the bicycles/tricycles will race from 11 a.m. to noon. The event is open to children ages 3 to 9 who can drive the Power Wheels independently and wears a safety helmet. An adult must be present with their child. Pre-registration is recommended by calling 260-824-6069 or emailing events@blufftonindiana.gov.
GEORGE R. MATHER SUNDAY LECTURE SERIES: 2 p.m. Sunday; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.; “Racing Homing Pigeons in Fort Wayne – A Lost Sport” by Jeff Bauermeister; free; livestream available by emailing administration@fwhistorycenter.org in advance.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Live and virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Keefer Center of the Huntington City-Township Public Library, 255 W. Park Drive; topic will be “Obituaries: The Deceased’s Last Words” with Terri Okuly; virtual meeting access at 260-356-0824 or genealogy@hctpl.info. Bring a short story, success or a research stumbling block to discuss with the group. Individual contributions/discussions should plan on being no more than 10 minutes.
TRILLIUM FEST: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at LC Nature Park, 9744 Aboite Road, Roanoke. Free event to celebrate spring with games, crafts, conservation organizations.
FaithSANCTUARIES & STAINED GLASS TOUR: The second annual free event is 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and includes Bethlehem Lutheran, 3705 S. Anthony Blvd.; Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 1105 Calhoun St.; and Trinity Episcopal, 611 W. Berry St. For more information, call 260-705-0718 or email brice@fwcityofchurches.com
Food
FOOD TRUCKS MONDAYS: The Impact Center’s Food Trucks Mondays kicks off at 5:30 p.m. today with a resource fair at 3420 E. Paulding Road.
Fundraisers
ART FOR HOPE: The second annual fundraiser will be May 15-19. Art for Hope is an online art auction led by Canterbury School student Amrithasai “Amri” Gussenhoven. Proceeds will go to Hope’s Harbor, a nonprofit providing hospitality services to families of children receiving medical care at area hospitals. Canterbury students and staff are collecting artwork for the upcoming auction, which will be online at https://ArtforHope2023.givesmart.com/
DIAPER DONATIONS: Clients of CPC Women’s Health Resource, can earn items such as diapers by taking parenting classes. The organization particularly needs diapers sizes 5 and 6. Donations of all sizes may be dropped off at any clinic during open hours; locations can be found at cpcnwo.org/about-us/locations.
STILLWATER HOSPICE WATER LILY WOMEN’S LUNCHEON: Doors open at 11 a.m. Wednesday and the program begins at 11:45, during which attendees will hear stories of how Stillwater Hospice can assist families in times of serious illness. Registration at https://tinyurl.com/2pu94wt7.
BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: The organization will host its 50th annual Gourmet Dinner on May 31 at Grand Wayne Convention Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd. Guest speaker is ESPN basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale. Reception starts at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:45. Dress code is business casual attire. Individual tickets start at $300 for first-time and younger-than-21 attendees and are $400 for past attendees. Table tickets are $2,500 for seating five and $3,500 for eight. For more information, or to reserve a ticket, contact Shelley Schwab at michelle.schwab@bbbsnei.org or 260-456-1600.
Health
MY HEALTHY BABY: The Indiana Department of Health will host a My Healthy Baby event for Allen County at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the University of Saint Francis North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St. The main entrance to the North Campus Auditorium faces Spring Street, with ample parking nearby. Individuals are asked to RSVP at the following link: https://forms.office.com/g/HquzKNuZvT.
YOGA PLANTS & POSES: Will be held at 9 a.m. May 20 at Bluffton’s Washington Park pavilion. The one-hour, all-levels yoga will be followed by a healthy brunch, fresh fruit mimosa, and succulent pot plantings for participants to take home. Space is limited. Cost is $25 or $20 for those younger than 21 and non-drinkers. Sign up online at https://raceroster.com/events/2023/73624/yoga-plants-and-poses.
DEKALB CHILDREN’S VACCINE CLINIC: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, by appointment only for people who carry private insurance, at the DeKalb County Health Department, 220 E. Seventh St., Auburn. For an appointment, call 260-925-2220.
HEART HEALTH EDUCATION EVENT: 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the first-floor conference room at Lutheran Downtown Hospital, 702 Van Buren St. Dr. Bhaktavatsala Apuri will answer questions after his presentation. Space is limited; call 260-435-7787 to reserve a spot.
