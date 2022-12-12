Classes
COMMUNITY ARTS ACADEMY: Various classes, including Dramagination for grades K-3, Saturdays from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Feb. 4 through March 25, cost is $89; Youth Drama for grades 4-8, Saturdays from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Feb. 4 through March 25, cost is $99; Ceramics for grades K-3, Saturdays from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 4 through 25, cost is $109; and Ceramics for grades 4-8, Saturdays from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Feb. 4 through 25, cost is $119; to register, go to pfw.edu/caa.
SALAMONIE LAKE PRESCHOOL: “A is for Antlers”; for ages 2 to 5; 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday; Salamonie Interpretive Center, Lost Bridge West SRA, Andrews; $2 per child; to register, call 260-468-2127.
CAST IRON COOKING WORKSHOP: 11 a.m. Saturday; Mississinewa Lake’s Miami SRA property office; conducted by Steve Larson, a veteran of cast-iron cooking; all ingredients and cast-iron cookery provided; $20; to register, call 260-468-2127.
Fundraisers
TASTE OF SAINT NICHOLAS BAKE SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 3535 Crescent Ave.; assortment of authentic and traditional baked Greek foods, including baklava, Kifle, perogies and breads.
“12 DAYS OF BOURBON” AUCTION: Kendallville Rotary Club is hosting online auction of 12 limited-availability bourbons from House of Spirits; bidding open through Dec. 21; to bid, go to www.32auctions.com/bourbontrail2022.
SPECIAL OLYMPICS POLAR PLUNGE: Registration is open for annual Polar Plunge on Feb. 11 at Metea County Park; to register, go to soindiana.org/polar-plunge and raise a minimum of $85 in pledges.
Organizations
SONS OF THE AMERICAN REVOLUTION: Fort Wayne Anthony Halberstadt chapter; regular meeting 9:30 a.m. Saturday; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza, meeting room A.
FLAX AND FLEECERS SPINNING GUILD: Holiday party 6 p.m. Tuesday; Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.
ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: 7 p.m. Wednesday; Lisa Louise Cook will present “How to Organize All of This Genealogy”; Allen County Public Library, Genealogy Center, 900 Library Plaza.
CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: Meeting 6:30 p.m. today; Allen County Public Library, meeting room C, 900 Library Plaza; program will be “Show and Tell” by members.