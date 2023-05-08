Camps
TAP & HIP HOP: Miss Trish’s Tap and Hip-Hop Camp for grades 1-3 will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 5 to 9 at Williams Theatre at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Instructor is elementary teacher and lifelong dancer Trish Korff. Cost is $199. Information is online at pfw.edu/camps.
GENE MARCUS PIANO CAMP & FESTIVAL: Students will be have daily individual lessons, guided practice and ensemble playing. Daily evening activities include performances by guest artists and faculty and a final student recital for all participants. Meals provided. Camp will be June 11 to 16 with $499 residential cost and $399 for commuters. Information is online at pfw.edu/camps.
MUSIC TECHNOLOGY: Camps for grades 9-12 are scheduled June 19 to 22. The advanced camp session will be from 9 a.m. to noon, and the introductory session from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost for each is $199. Students will work with industry professionals, learn about careers in music and experiment with the latest recording software. Sessions are in PFW’s facility on the Sweetwater Sound campus. Information is online at pfw.edu/camps.
THE ART OF CLAY: The camp will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 19 to 23 for grades 9-12; cost is $299. Instructor Katherine Gaff will guide students for hand-built and wheel-thrown projects. Campers will learn about form using low-fire clay and glazes. Includes visits to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and Artlink. Information is online at pfw.edu/camps.
SUMMER STRING CAMP: The 28th annual session, run by Fort Wayne Philharmonic musician Marcy Trentacosti, will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26 to 30; cost is $299. Campers bring their lunches daily. The camp features string orchestra, chamber ensembles and group classes for violin, viola, cello and bass. Students will be coached by Philharmonic musicians and must have a minimum of two years of string instruction to participate. A recital is planned the last day of camp. Information is online at pfw.edu/camps.
SUMMER STRINGS TWINKLERS CLASS: For youth who began playing violin within the last six to 12 months, this camp will be from 9 a.m. to noon June 26 to 30; Cost is $99. The focus will be on bow hold, violin hold, left hand flexibility and rhythm and movement in a group setting. Information is online at pfw.edu/camps.
Events
CREATIVE MAKER MARKET: This market at TekVenture, 1550 Griffin St., will have crafts and vintage tools, vacuum cleaners, clothing and furniture for sale from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, plus active games and tours of the maker spaces and snacks. Free event. More information is online at www.tekventure.org or by calling 260-750-9013.
JOHN PAULDING HISTORICAL SOCIETY SPRING TEA: From 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the John Paulding Historical Society, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio. The theme is “A Vintage Wedding,” and a century of wedding dresses will be on display. Children ages 12 and older are welcome. Tickets, which are $15, must be purchased in advance and are available at the museum or by calling Eileen Kochensparger at 419-399-5818.
Food
STAMP OUT HUNGER: The National Association of Letter Carriers’ food drive is set for Saturday. Residents are asked to leave donations of nonperishable food items next to their mailbox before Saturday’s mail delivery. Items will be collected and donated to Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County’s Neighborhood Food Network of 21 food pantries. Items needed include peanut butter, canned fruits, meats and vegetables. Volunteers also are needed to help organize food at the drop-off sites. Call 260-422-3528 or email kelley@associatedchurches.org to find out which sites need more assistance.
Fundraisers
TASTE OF ST. NICHOLAS BAKE SALE: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 3535 Crescent Ave., just south of Ivy Tech. Freshly baked baklava, kifle, breads, kourabiethes and more Eastern European baked goods will be for sale. Will also include hand-made pierogies available with two different fillings: potato/onion/cheese and sauerkraut.
Library
ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Senior librarian Elizabeth Hodges will present “A Lonely Voyage: Finding Irish Immigrant Women in the United States,” a free program, at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center. The program will also be available online by pre-registering at acgsi.org/meetings.php.
Organizations
CHEWING THE FACTS: The organization will present “Challenges of the Disabled – Cutting thru the Red Tape” from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at McAllister’s Deli, 6709 Lima Road. Elizabeth Sepponen will explain how confusing government regulations create additional obstacles to a functional life. There will be group discussion and a Q&A. The event is free. Payment for meals can be made early or online at www.mcalistersdeli.com/menu?rid=88176. For more information, text Jeannette at 260-750-9013.
PAY IT FORWARD: The League presented a $1,000 check to five local nonprofits in late April during the Pay It Forward Initiative in a partnership with AWS Foundation. Recipients were Carriage House, Workers for the Blind, Broadway Christian Church, Blue Jacket and Connect Allen County. Pay it Forward Day was started in 2007 to show that a small act of kindness can make a big impact.
