Classes
HUNTINGTON ARTS & ENTREPRENEURIAL CENTER: A series of workshops continues. Keep Calm and Craft is at 6 p.m. Tuesdays starting this week through July 25 for ages 16 and older. It’s designed to help ease the symptoms of anxiety, ADHD and depression. Cost is $20. A 10-week Write, Release, Revive class for ages 18 and older starts Wednesday through Sept. 22, based on “The Artist’s Journey” by Julia Cameron. Cost is $25. For more details and information on other classes, go to https://artsincluded.org/events/.
Events
SPIRITUAL FOREST THERAPY WALK: 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Christy Knecht will facilitate the session at Dustin Nature Preserve, 1802 Chapman Road, Huntertown. An indoor facility will be available in case of inclement weather. Call 260-484-9560 to register.
AMERICA’S TWO FIRST LADIES: As part of Chautauqua’s annual Patriotic Speaker Series, the 2023 program will feature Martha Washington and Abigail Adams in a Sunday program from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Wawasee High School auditorium in Syracuse. The free program titled “First Ladies, First!” will feature professional actors Carol Spacht as Martha Washington and Kim Hanley as Abigail Adams. The audience will learn how the two first ladies helped to carve the character of America. Also in Syracuse, at 7:30 p.m., the annual Patriotic Pops concert by the Fort Wayne Philharmonic Orchestra will be performed on the lawn at Oakwood Resort. Stop by the Chautauqua tent for a free flag and glow light. Attendance is free. More information is online at www.chqw.org.
RIVER RANGERS: Children ages 5 to 12 are invited to outdoor learning of STEM topics from 10 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday in June and July on the Auer Lawn in Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St. June sessions will explore weather, experiments with slime, Lego building and boat making. Free. Space is limited to 30 children, so pre-registration is required. To register, email the child’s name and the class title to Hannah.webb@cityoffortwayne.org. Registration deadlines are the Monday prior to each date.
STORYTIME AT THE PARK: The Allen County Public Library and Riverfront Fort Wayne partner at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 2 to present Storytime at the Park in the Park Foundation Pavilion Patio at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St. Most dates will be held under the awning of the Park Foundation Pavilion. Free. No pre-registration is required.
Faith
WHAT WE BELIEVE: Southwest Lutheran Church will host “What We Believe – Chapel for Adults” from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays throughout summer at 5120 Homestead Road. The short sessions are designed to introduce the basics of Christian faith. Children are welcome to join in chapel gatherings or play on the playground nearby. Includes a light dinner.
MENTAL WELLNESS: Southwest Lutheran Church will host a Mental Health Workshop in its Gathering Area at 6 p.m. Thursday as part of ongoing ministry pertaining to mental wellness. Paula Martin is a counselor at Cross Connections Professional Christ-Centered Counseling and Training. She will facilitate the discussion on how the pandemic has affected people’s mental health and wellness. Martin’s specialties include at-risk youth, racial tensions, depression, anxiety, addiction, and grief and loss.
Fundraisers
CHILL GOLF OUTING: CHILL, short for Creating Hope, Instilling Life Lessons, will host its first golf outing from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 27 at Noble Hawk Golf Links in Kendallville. Cost is $400 for each four-person team. The price includes a round of golf, food and the chance to win prizes. All proceeds will be reinvested into CHILL. Register by going online to www.chillfw.org. CHILL is a nonprofit that serves young adults ages 18-25 who have aged out of foster care or faced the risk of homelessness. The mission is to provide a safe and stable environment, where they can make supportive connections and learn valuable life skills to prepare for self-sufficiency.
Health
FORT WAYNE MINORITY BLOOD DRIVE: The Indiana Hemophilia & Thrombosis Center’s CASCADE program, Martin Center Sickle Cell Initiative, Versiti Indiana Blood Center and Be the Match are hosting a blood drive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Lowe’s, 1929 Coliseum Blvd. N. It will be in conjunction with the Reflections N Glass Corvette Club of Fort Wayne’s annual car show. To register, email: cheeter@ihtc.org or visit https://bit.ly/IHTCFtWayne. Be the Match will also distribute test kits and information about the cure for sickle cell disease through bone marrow transplant.
Library
JUNETEENTH EXHIBIT: The Allen County Public Library Rolland Center for Lincoln Research invites the community to see a new exhibit featuring Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington in celebration of Juneteenth. The exhibit, available through June, features Douglass artifacts including photos and autographs. Another feature is a speech in memory of John Brown, a well-known abolitionist. Some items in this exhibit have not been part of an exhibit and presented for display in decades. Washington’s items include his photograph, letters from his time as president of the Tuskegee Normal and Industrial Institute for the Training of Colored Young Men and Women (now Tuskegee University), and speeches discussing President Abraham Lincoln’s legacy.
Organizations
FORT WAYNE ELKS LODGE No. 155: The lodge has donated $10,000 to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O’Day Road. The money was given to support completion of the 1,200-square-foot Sterling Chapel, which is under construction adjacent to the replica Vietnam Memorial Wall.
TURNSTONE CENTER: The nonprofit is seeking community members from the region to volunteer at upcoming summer adaptive sporting events. Opportunities include the Endeavor Games Friday through Tuesday and an All Abilities Camp for ages 8 to 18 on July 10-14. To learn more about available volunteering opportunities at Turnstone, go to turnstone.org/give/volunteer or contact Beth Moody, volunteer coordinator, at beth@turnstone.org.
