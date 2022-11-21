Camps
SCIENCE CENTRAL WINTER BREAK CAMPS: Dec. 27 through 30 and Jan. 3 through 6; for ages 5 to 11; camps are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; to register, go to sciencecentral.org.
Fundraisers
CHRISTMAS TREE SALE: Concordia Lutheran Church Men’s Club; Christmas trees and wreaths for sale; beginning today through Dec. 18 or until trees sold out; from 2 to 8 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays; selections include Scotch pine, Douglas fir, Fraser fir and blue spruce; 4245 Lake Ave.
“CHRISTMAS AT HOME” TEA: Hosted by Settlers Inc.; 1:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3; Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.; Victorian Christmas grandeur and gift shop; $25 per person; for reservations, call 747-1501 or 432-4232; settlersinc.org.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Bing Crosby Christmas movie “Going My Way”; 2 p.m. Nov. 29; free admission and popcorn.
ADAMS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Community Tree Lighting, 4:30 p.m. Sunday; includes reading of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”; part of Decatur’s event.
Organizations
AUNT MILLIE’S FOOD DRIVE: “Not By Bread Alone” food drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; non-perishable food items accepted for Community Harvest Food Bank; part of downtown HolidayFest, featuring Night of Lights; Aunt Millie’s will donate loaves to Community Harvest.
DISORDERLY BEAR DEN OF FORT WAYNE: Accepting new or gently used stuffed animals from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Santa’s Workshop; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; stuffed animals will be given to traumatized children or lonely adults.
ST. MARY’S SOUP KITCHEN: Thanksgiving Day dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday; carryout from 1 to 2 p.m.; 1101 Lafayette St.
INTERFAITH THANKSGIVING SERVICE: 7 p.m. Tuesday; Congregation Achduth Vesholom, 5200 Old Mill Road; theme is “From Mourning to Dancing”; co-sponsored by Baha’i Community of Fort Wayne, Congregation Achduth Vesholom, Destiny Life Center, First Presbyterian Church, Imani Baptist Temple, Plymouth Congregational Church, St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Trinity Episcopal Church and Universal Education Foundation.
TURNSTONE CENTER: Volunteers sought to assist with programs and events; for more information or to volunteer, go to turnstone.org/support/volunteer or contact Beth Moody at beth@turnstone.org.