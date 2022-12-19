Classes
“GLUTEN FREE: THE GLUTEN BASICS”: Hosted by Allen County Extension Homemakers; 6 p.m. Jan. 16; presented by Abigail Creigh, Noble County high school educator; Allen County Extension Office, 4001 Crescent Ave.; no registration required.
COMMUNITY ARTS ACADEMY: Various classes, including FWCS Fusion Band (grades 7 through 8), 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 24 through May 2, dinner provided before each rehearsal at 6 p.m., free; Improv Workshop (grades 6 through 12), 1 to 3 p.m. April 15, cost is $30; 2D Art (grades K through 3), 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturdays from April 22 through May 20, cost is $89; and 2D Art (grades 4 through 8), 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturdays from April 22 through May 20, cost is $99; to register, go to pfw.edu/caa.
Health
STRENGTH AND STRETCH: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 3; The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road; hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana; to register, call 484-9560 or email kcox@cancer-services.org.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: Film screening of “White Christmas” 2 p.m. Tuesday; LaGrange County Public Library, LaGrange; free admission and popcorn.