Camps
CONSERVATION LEADERSHIP SCHOOL: Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College is hosting a summer camp June 5-9 for upcoming high school juniors and seniors. Students will camp overnight and explore Merry Lea’s 1,189-acre nature preserve, canoe across glacial lakes, run a community nature event, and get a taste of careers like botany, land management, environmental education and sustainable farming. They will also enjoy an educational and rejuvenating week with peers and professionals passionate about the natural world. The entire camp costs $50, which includes meals and lodging, and full scholarships are available. Interested students need to fill out an application online and have a teacher or mentor submit a short recommendation letter by April 30 at goshen.edu/merrylea/cls.
SOUTHWEST LUTHERAN CHURCH CAMP: Southwest Lutheran Church will encourage members and friends of the congregation, along with families and staff of our SonShine Christian Academy partners to be a part of Family Camp No. 1 at Camp Lutherhaven June 23-25. The congregation will also move its weekly Sunday worship to Camp Lutherhaven to join with the Family Camp Worship on June 25. More information on Family Camp, along with Campership financial aid information, can be found at: https://lutherhaven.org/event/family-camp-1/.
Classes
TRINE HUMANITIES SYMPOSIA: The final Trine Humanities Symposia of the spring is 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Wells Theater inside Taylor Hall. Assistant director of library services Patrick Ridout will discuss “Barrier in the Field: Seikigahara’s Influence over Manga’s Storytelling.” The event will surround how mythical adaptations of the Battle of Sekigahara played an impactful role in history and feudal manga. For more information, contact Melissa Mayus, associate professor in Trine’s Department of Humanities and Communication, at mayusm@trine.edu.
SENSORY WORKSHOP SERIES: FLOAM: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Park Foundation Pavilion, 202 W. Superior St. Includes crafts and discussions with sensory professionals and other resources. This spring Riverfront Fort Wayne will offer one DIY craft that involves all five senses on the second Friday of each month. The April project is Floam, which has a unique and calming texture and is easy to make. Sessions begin promptly at 6:10 p.m. Thanks to the generosity of the AWS Foundation, this program is offered free to the public, but registration is required. Sign up online at www.fortwayneparks.org or by calling 260-427-6000. Deadlines are two days prior to each workshop.
YOGA ON THE RIVERFRONT: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Park Foundation Pavilion, Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St. A free, relaxing one-hour flow yoga class for all skill levels, led by owner of Discover Yoga, Chelsea Vona. Bring your own yoga mat to Promenade Park or borrow one for the class.
COMMUNICATION AND LEADERSHIP TRAINING: 6:30 to 8 p.m. today and April 24 at the Ivy Tech Coliseum campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Room CC 1364; hosted by the Bob Leiman Toastmasters Club. For more information, call 260-437-0117, email knhood@aol.com or go to https://666.toastmastersclubs.org.
RAPE AGGRESSION DEFENSE COURSE: 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 17, 18 and 20, Ryan Park Elementary School, 1000 S. John McBride Ave., Angola. Program by Steuben County Sheriff’s Department and Angola Police Department requires a $20 deposit that is returned after completion of the class. To register, call Sgt. Brad Kline at the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000, ext. 5260, or Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor at the Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121.
Events
CIVIL WAR TALK: The Civil War Round Table of North East Indiana will meet at 6:30 p.m. today at the Main downtown Allen County Public Library, meeting room C. Program will be “Francis and Arabella; John and Fanny: Love and War” by John Fazio, who is a member of Lincoln Forum, Surrate Society, Cleveand Grays and the Western Reserve Historical Society. He is an author and Civil War speaker. For more information, contact Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081 or email CWRTNEI@aol.com. Online information is available at www.facebook.com/CWRTNEI.
SOUTHWEST RADIO MINISTRIES CONFERENCE: A national conference featuring well-known speakers on Bible prophecy, evangelism, archaeology and end-times insights is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at The Cross Church, 5300 Winchester Road in Fort Wayne. Registration is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Doors open each day at 8 a.m. with opening remarks by SWRC CEO Matthew Hill at 9 a.m. and sessions starting at 9:15 a.m. To register or for a detailed conference schedule, visit swrc.com/swrc-events, call 800-652-1144 or find Southwest Radio Church on Facebook.
FORMULA FOR LIFE 5K RUN/WALK: 1 p.m. Sunday, University of Saint Francis campus, 2701 Spring St.; $15; prize drawings; light lunch; registration at www.runreg.com; more information at 399-7700, ext. 8210 or email aobringer@sf.edu.
SASSY SUNDAYS LOPIN’ ALONG: 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Studi07, 3414 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne; featuring Jack the Goat, more than 25 vendors, vegan buffet, music and raffle prizes; for more information, www.thesassyvegancc.com.
Library
GRANDMOTHER’S STORIES: The Allen County Genealogical Society offers a free program at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center by Jane Wilcox “Remembering our Grandmother’s Stories.” It will also be available online by pre-registering at acgsi.org/meetings.php.
Organizations
NORTHEAST INDIANA JEWISH GENEALOGY SOCIETY: Tour at 1 p.m. and free programs at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Sunday; Allen County Public Library, Genealogy Center, 900 Library Plaza; Tour of the exhibit “1700 Years of Jewish Life in German-Speaking Lands” led by Karen Franklin and followed by her presentation “Genealogical Journey;” 3:30 p.m. presentation “Early Indiana Synagogues and the Germanic Period of Indiana Jewish History by Mike Brown; more information at neindianajgs.wordpress.com/ or NEIndianaJGS@gmail.com or by contacting Pamela Friedman at vp@NEIndianaJGS.org.
If you have information you would like considered for Community Update, please submit it at least two weeks before the desired publication date to community@jg.net. All submissions must be via email.