Events
CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: Meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the Allen County Public Library downtown, Conference Room A. Program will be “The Underground Railroad” by Sharon Zonker. For more information, call Dick Tagtmeyer at 745-1081, or email us at CWRTNEI@aol.com
CAR SHOW: Sponsored by the city of Fort Wayne, scheduled for 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Renaissance Pointe YMCA, 2323 Bowser Ave. Registration is $10 and begins at 3:30 p.m. with awards scheduled for 7:45 p.m. Motorcycles, trucks and hot rods welcome. Open to the public with free food to the first 200 people. Email questions to renaissancecarshow@cityoffortwayne.org or call Dawn Ritchie, 260-427-6002. More information online at cityoffortwayne.org/RenaissanceCarShow.
AUBURN CLASSIC CAR CRUISE: The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum is offering the public a “once-in-a-lifetime experience” of riding in a historic automobile for the “Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Staff and volunteers will take visitors on rides throughout Auburn with the following vehicles: 1931 Auburn, 1937 Cord, 1931 Auburn, Ford Model T, and 1932 Auburn. The Father’s Day Classic Car Cruise will begin at the Education & Exhibit Plaza and will drop passengers off at the front door of the museum after the ride. Pre-registration is not required, and rides are available on a first-come, first-served basis. But riders must be in line by 3 p.m. to be guaranteed a ride. A suggested donation of $10 per rider will be accepted to benefit the nonprofit Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
UNIVERSITY OF SAINT FRANCIS: A prenatal and infant care presentation titled “Why Are Black Mothers and Infants Dying at a Greater Rate in Indiana? Maternal Justice: Recognizing, Understanding and Addressing Implicit Bias and Its Impact on Maternal Health” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday in USF’s north campus auditorium, 2702 Spring St. Light refreshments will be provided. Registration is strongly encouraged.
Faith
County Line Church of God, a local community church with three campuses throughout DeKalb and Allen counties, is launching a new ministry called Celebrate Recovery. The new ministry will meet at 7 p.m. Mondays at County Line Church’s main campus at 7716 N. County Line Road East, Auburn. Additional information can be found at www.countylinechurch.org/celebrate-recovery-cl.
Food
PARLOR CITY MARKET: Now open, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 9 at Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., downtown Bluffton. For more information, go to www.blufftonnow.org/parlor-city-market.
JOHNNIE MAE FARM MARKET: The market in the Renaissance Pointe neighborhood, at 2518 Winter St., is now open from 2 to 6 p.m. on Fridays throughout the summer and fall. The market offers vegetables, fruit, and herbs grown on site. Seasonal produce offerings can include fresh herbs, strawberries, collards, okra and green tomatoes. Cash and EBT are accepted. The market is a partnership between the city of Fort Wayne’s Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services and the Purdue Extension-Allen County office.
Health
REAL TALK ON CANCER: CANCER SERVICES SOUTHEAST: A support group meeting, “Real Talk on Cancer (Any Cancer Diagnosis),” is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 21 at The Impact Center, 3420 E. Paulding Road. The session will be facilitated by Chariee Reason, a licensed social worker. For more information or registration, contact Keyonia Cox at 260-484-9560 or kcox@cancer-services.org. Support group attendance by Zoom is available.
Organizations
TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Communication & Leadership Training is hosted by the Bob Leiman Toastmasters Club, a nonprofit educational organization, on the second and fourth Mondays each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m., currently meeting at Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., in Room CC 1364. More information is online at 666.toastmastersclubs.org , call 260-437-0117 or email knhood@aol.com; Guests are welcome at no cost.
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF GREATER FORT WAYNE: The fifth annual Summer Salon series, gatherings of people held to increase the participants’ knowledge through conversation, are scheduled. The conversations will be about the work being done in the community. The topic June 21 will be Entrepreneurship and the Entrepreneurial Ecosystem, The July 26 discussion will be about Early Childhood Education. And the Aug. 22 session will focus on Our Social Sector Ecosystem. All Summer Salon sessions will be held at Electric Works, in the Paddock Conference Room, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, which includes lunch. Speakers begin their presentations at noon. Email info@cfgfw.org for ticket information. Seating is limited.
AMERICAN SEWING GUILD: Fort Wayne Chapter will celebrate the art of quilting at its monthly public meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at the UAW Local 2209 union hall, 5820 E. 900 North, Roanoke. Guest speaker Jo Wiedelman will bring a trunk full of her quilts featuring machine embroidery, applique, beautiful piecing and Kimberbell’s whimsical wall hangings. Admission is free. To find out more, go to www.asg.org and our chapter website at wwasgfortwayne.org.
RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: The organization has received a $3,000 donation from Premier Bank. The money will be used to sponsor the 2023 Clays Classic, a sporting clays tournament. The Clays Classic will be held Oct. 13-14 at St. Joe Valley Conservation Club in St. Joe. For more information regarding the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Indiana, call 260-266-3590 or go to RMHC-NEIndiana.org.
