Camps
ACADEMIC CAMPS: Grace College and Seminary in Winona Lake is offering three camps this summer – visual art, exercise science and engineering. Each camp includes snacks and lunch. Parents are also invited to a section of each camp to see what their child has been working on. Need-based scholarships are available upon application. The full schedule can be found atwww.grace.edu/camps
.
ClassesINVASIVE-PLANT TRAINING: The Northeast Chapter of Indiana Native Plant Society and Little River Wetlands Project are partnering to present a training program on local invasive-plant species. A classroom session is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday followed by a hike from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Barn at Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road. Registration is required 24 hours in advance; Email Maraiah at m.russell@lrwp.org or call 260-918-7119.
EventsGOLF OUTING: Fort Wayne Trails will be holding its first-ever golf outing Friday at Brookwood Golf Course. Lunch will be at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost is $100 per golfer or $400 per team. All proceeds will benefit future trail development in Allen County. Teams can register at www.fwtrails.org
MIAMI INDIAN HERITAGE DAYS: The next event is Saturday at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road, Fort Wayne. Visitors to the Chief Richardville House, recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest, can learn about the heritage of regional Native American groups. Local artists, performers and presenters will also be featured from 1 to 4 p.m. the first Saturday of the month through November. On Saturday, Erik Vosteen will offer a demonstration, Cookware from Local Clays: Making and Using Replica Native-Style Pottery. Admission each Saturday is $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. History Center members and ages 2 and younger are free.
GEORGE R. MATHER LECTURE SERIES: The History Center, 302 E. Berry St., will conclude the 2022-23 George R. Mather Sunday Lecture Series this weekend. “Browne and Hartke: Two Views on the Vietnam War” will be presented by Ray Boomhower and Geoff Paddock. Sunday’s 2 p.m. lecture is free to the public. To attend the lecture virtually, contact the History Center in advance at administration@fwhistorycenter.org
MIDWEST DANCE RETREAT: The Kekionga Convergence will host the Dances of Universal Peace Midwest Dance Retreat from June 30 to July 2 at the Fort Wayne Dance Collective, 437 E. Berry St. The dances blend chant, live music and simple movements into “a living experience of unity, peace, and integration.” Affordable housing is available through the University of Saint Francis for out-of-town participants. Registration is open with early-bird rates until June 9. For more information, contact Liz Monnier, monnierliz@gmail.com or Tammy Silowsky, tsilowsky@hotmail.com.
YOUTH FISHING DERBIES: Free derbies with the following youth categories: ages 2-5, ages 6-10 and ages 11-14; registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday; youth fishing time will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with awards at 11 a.m.; event will feature education stations. Advanced registration requested by calling Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127.
PORCHFEST: Festival featuring live music and a garden tour to celebrate the Williams Woodland Park Neighborhood. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with check in at West Suttenfield and Webster streets. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids and ages 5 and younger are free; more information at https://tinyurl.com/5y6hwnmr.
OrganizationsHABITAT FOR HUMANITY: Premier Bank recently donated $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne. The money will be used to sponsor the organization’s ReStore Your Passion event, a construction build, and the Habitat golf outing.
TOASTMASTERS: Communication & Leadership Training is hosted by the Bob Leiman Toastmasters Club, a nonprofit educational organization, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays each month. Meetings are at Ivy Tech Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., in Room CC 1364. Guests are welcomed. For more information, go to 666.toastmastersclubs.org, call 260-437-0117 or email knhood@aol.com.
If you have information you would like considered for Community Update, please submit it at least two weeks before the desired publication date to community@jg.net. All submissions must be via email.