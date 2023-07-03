Camps
PFW Community Arts Camps for July: The Art of Clay Camp for grades 2-5 and grades 9-12 from July 17 to 21 for $299. Think and solve problems in three dimensions, creating masterpieces with clay. Virtual Reality Camp for grades 6-8 from July 10 to 14 for $225. Virtual Reality Camp for grades 9-12 from July 24 to 28 for $225. Students create their own worlds populated with comical characters and avatars. For more information, go online to www.pfw.edu/visual-performing-arts/community-arts-academy.
Classes
WET, WILD WORKSHOP: A combination Project WET and Project WILD workshop will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 11 at Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive/Nature Center. This free workshop is geared for teachers and families to use with school-age children and has extensions for younger children. Registration deadline is Wednesday. Seating is limited. Reservations may be made at www.kosciuskoswcd.org/wetwildworkshop. If you have questions, please contact Amanda.Heltzel@in.nacdnet.net. Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is at 3691 New Holland Road in Andrews.
Faith
PARTY IN THE PARK: Southwest Lutheran Church, along with the Lutheran Agency for Missions to Burmese and New Life Lutheran Church will host the event from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday for youth the week of July 10 at McCormick Place Apartments, 2811 McCormick Ave. in Fort Wayne. The event will culminate with day camps at Camp Lutherhaven, 1596 S. 150 West in Albion during All Nations Outreach, July 16-21.
FOUR SISTERS OF PROVIDENCE of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods with ties to Fort Wayne are celebrating Jubilees this year. They are: Sister Jeremy Gallet, Sister Elizabeth Koressel, Sister Marilyn Ann Kofler and Sister Joan Mary Schaefer. Each is celebrating 60 or more years since taking her vows. The Sisters of Providence have their motherhouse at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, northwest of downtown Terre Haute.
Food
EAA CHAPTER 2 SANDWICH LUNCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at Smith Field Airport, Hangar 2. This annual fly-in/drive-in sandwich lunch attracts a variety of aircraft as well as classic cars. Sandwich, either sloppy joe or creamed chicken, and dessert are served by Chapter 2 members in the historic Hangar 2 on the southeast corner of Smith Field Airport, 426 W. Ludwig Road, Fort Wayne. Admission is free. Lunch donations will be accepted for the Youth Aviation Training Scholarship Fund for area youth and young adults. Collector/classic cars to show will receive a dash plaque, supplies limited.
LUNCH WITH AN AUTHOR: The Senior Monday Luncheon will be held at noon July 10 at Salamonie Lake’s Interpretive Center. Anyone age 50 or older is welcome to attend. There will be an author reading and book signing with Lori Goss-Reaves, a professor at Indiana Wesleyan and newly elected state representative. She will present her recently published book “Kiss Lori for Me: A Vietnam Corpsman’s Sacrifice, His Widow’s Undying Love, and Their Daughter’s Quest to Find the Truth.” The program begins with a carry-in meal at noon. Guests should bring a side dish to share, a beverage and their own table service. The main dish of pulled pork is provided by Friends of the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services. Donations will be accepted. Seating is limited. Reservations may be made by calling 260-468-2127. Upper Wabash Interpretive Services is at 3691 New Holland Road in Andrews.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY has scheduled numerous events, including the July Children’s Summer Reading Program and Adult Summer Reading Challenge: All Together Now. The reading initiatives continue through July 31 at all library branches. Five-Minute Life Savers to teach youth ages 16 and older various tasks ranging from how to make a pot of coffee to how to make an emergency candle are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Mondays from July 3 to 24. Family Monday Movies will be held at 1 p.m. every Monday in July; free snack provided. Some library events require advance registration. For more details on all the activities and to register, if needed, go to www.lagrange.lib.in.us.
Organizations
SHEPHERD’S HOUSE: The nonprofit that provides assistance to Fort Wayne veterans has been presented with $1,800 in material and financial support from the Anthony Halberstadt Chapter of the Indiana Sons of the American Revolution. The Shepherd’s House strives to help individuals rebuild and become sober and productive assets to the community. It will use the donations to support current programs.
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE DETACHMENT NO. 1435: Junior Vice Commandant Chris Taylor was nominated, elected and installed as the 2023-24 Department of Indiana Judge Advocate. Past Commandant Troy Gillum was nominated, elected and installed as the 2023-24 District 2 vice commandant.
GIRL SCOUTS OF NORTHERN INDIANA-MICHIANA: The organization honored Gold Award recipients during a June 25 ceremony at Goshen College. The Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting, for those demonstrating extraordinary leadership through Take Action projects that have sustainable impact. Area Girl Scouts honored: Colleen Britten, Columbia City, started a show choir camp for younger students to encourage a love of music and dancing. Heather Elwood, Leo, working with Image of Hope Ranch, built benches for a seating area at the ranch to offer caregivers a place for respite and created a pamphlet with sources of support for these caregivers. Isabella Habegger, Fort Wayne, created pamphlets to help others recognize signs of mental health issues, kits with coping items to help children, and a fun patch so children could display all they learned about mental health. Sarah Lynne Northrop, Claypool, worked to rebuild a porch after storm damage at the Fulton County Historical Society building so it could be used for educational programming again. Keely Roe, Warsaw, created a patch program for older Girl Scouts to educate them about breast development and self-exams, held virtual educational workshops and designed an informational pamphlet. Courtney Tobin, Columbia City, built a Kindness Box containing nonperishable food and other small necessities that is accessible 24 hours a day.
