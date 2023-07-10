Camps
ADULT CAMP WEEKEND: An adults-only event at Camp Whitley in Columbia City will be the last weekend in July. Campers 21 and older can attend the event to relive childhood memories, reconnect with friends, bond with co-workers and more. The event runs from Friday evening through Sunday morning, July 28-30, and includes all meals, lodging and a shirt for $125. Campers can participate in traditional camp activities or lounge in the lake all weekend. For more information, go online to https://campwhitley.org/ and click the registration drop-down menu.
Classes
INTRO TO ARTWORK PHOTOGRAPHY: Instructor Jim Gabbard will introduce artists to Artlink’s new photography studio and the basics of how to professionally photograph 2D and 3D artworks. After taking the workshop, artists will be able to rent Artlink’s photography studio and use the equipment themselves to create a professional portfolio of their artworks for use on their website and social media, and in applications for grants, residencies, exhibitions and higher education. From 10 a.m. to noon July 22 at Artlink, 300 E. Main St. Cost is $15. Register online at https://www.artlinkfw.org/photography-studio-workshop.
ESTATE PLANNING CLASS: The University of Saint Francis will host the session, including dinner, at 5:30 p.m. July 20 at Brookside Mansion, 2701 Spring St. Certified financial planner Justin Tockey will discuss estate planning needs for all phases of life. The class will cover wills, trusts, powers of attorney and more. Guests will receive a gift copy of Saint Francis’ Estate Planning Guide as well as the chance to speak with the university’s partner estate planning attorney, Joshua Burkhardt, to ask legal questions. For more information or to reserve a seat, visit the Saint Francis event page at http://calendar.sf.edu/ and use search term “estate.” Interested people may also contact Justin Tockey at jtockey@sf.edu or 260-399-8036.
Events
MEMORIAL CAR SHOW: Phil’s Hobby Shop will host this annual event from 4 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the West Jefferson Boulevard store in Fort Wayne. All makes and models are welcome. Dash plaques, awards and more, along with concessions. A plastic model show for cars, trucks, military armor and aircraft, airplanes and dioramas will also be part of the show.
LIONS CLUB CAR SHOW: This July 29 event at the Zanesville Tower Life Center on Wayne Street is part of the community celebration to commemorate its 175th birthday. Registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon with the parade at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is $8, and day of show, $10, with awards at 2 p.m., followed by line dancing and a hula hoop contest. Call Melba Edwards, 638-4327.
CHRISTMAS IN JULY: At Salamonie Lake on July 22. Celebrate Smokey Bear’s birthday with snacks and a bicycle parade, decorate a campsite for Christmas campsite judging, enjoy water games with Mount Etna Volunteer Fire Department and cornhole. For more information, call Upper Wabash Interpretive Services at 260-468-2127. Property entrance gate fees apply: $7 per in-state vehicle; $9 per out-of-state vehicle. Annual entrance passes also available for purchase. Salamonie Lake, 9214 W. Lost Bridge West Road, Andrews, IN 46702.
Faith
DOWN EAST BOYS QUARTET: The act from Reidsville, North Carolina, will appear at the Gospel Barn of Bluffton at 6 p.m. Saturday. Doors will open at 5 p.m. at the venue at 429 E. Dustman Road in Bluffton. Tickets will be sold at the door for the general-admission, open-seating concert. An offering will also be received.
Food
TAILGATE FOOD DISTRIBUTION: Second Harvest Food Bank announced several regional distribution events, including at noon Wednesday at Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley St., North Manchester. Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required. For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit the website, CureHunger.org, or download the app at CureHunger.org/app.
Fundraisers
CHARITY GOLF TOURNAMENT: The Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1435 is holding its fifth annual event Sept. 3 at Eel River Golf Course in Churubusco. Check-in is at 8 a.m., and the shotgun start is at 9 a.m. Cost is $75 per player or $300 per foursome and it includes green fees, cart and lunch. Limited to the first 28 teams to call 260-413-9144 and register.
Organizations
AMERICAN SEWING GUILD: The Fort Wayne chapter will get a jump on the holidays with a “Christmas in July” sew-in at its monthly public meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. July 20 at the UAW Local 2209 Union Hall, 5820 E. 900 North, Roanoke, near the GM plant. Projects include a chevron placemat, reversible apron, infinity scarf with a hidden zipper pocket, travel pillow ready for embroidery and mini-stocking garland. All projects with their supply lists can be found on the chapter’s website at www.asgfortwayne.org. Attendees are asked to bring their sewing machine and supplies and the fabric for the project they select. The chapter will provide the patterns, instructions and Christmas cookies. Also, at the sew-in, members of UAW Local 2209 will be on hand with Christmas ornaments on sale for their VCAP fundraiser. There is no admission charge.
Travel
GERMAN AMERICAN FESTIVAL: Saturday is the deadline to register for 57th annual festival in Oregon, Ohio, which will be held Aug. 25-27. The German/Swiss festival near Toledo includes a play area for families with children. The cost of $126 includes bus transportation, tip and snacks/beverages on the bus. Rooms at Comfort Inn are reserved at a rate of $107 a night. Festival entry fees apply; passes can be purchased online. The bus leaves at 4 p.m. on a Friday and returns at 5 p.m. the following Sunday. It will shuttle passengers between the hotel and the festival. The trip is not a fundraiser; no additional fees are added. For more information, contact Sharon Smith at 260-493-2439 or email her at sharonsm456@comcast.net.
