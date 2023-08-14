Events
MOVIE NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM: The John Paulding Historical Society will present its second annual “Movie Night at the Museum” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The public is invited to watch the premiere of “Les Weidenhamer’s Museum Stories.” A freewill donation will be accepted at the door. Popcorn and drink will be provided. Black Swamp Arbor, Gleaner Life Insurance is sponsoring the event. All proceeds will go to the historical society. The presentation is a video shot by Kim Sutton in 2014, when she was historical society vice president and Les Weidenhamer was president. Les was a founder of the historical society and museum and served as president for 22 years before his death in 2017. The museum is at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, Ohio. For additional information, check the historical society’s Facebook page at facebook.com/jphsmuseum.
MIAMI INDIAN HERITAGE DAYS: Local artists, performers and presenters will be featured the first Saturday of each month through November, typically from 1 to 4 p.m., at the Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road. The Chief Richardville House is recognized as the oldest Native American structure in the Midwest. Admission to Miami Indian Heritage Days includes a guided tour of this National Historic Landmark. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. History Center members and children ages 2 and younger are admitted free. The Sept. 2 topic is Miami Harvest: Edible and Usable Plants and Materials with Dani Tippmann. The Oct. 7 topic is Wiikiaami Cattail Matting at the Longhouse. Traders Days are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 4 and noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 5. The free event allows visitors to shop for traditional crafts, goods and wares, and enjoy hands-on demonstrations and interactive educational programs.
5K RUN/WALK: The Sept. 9 “Catch Your Breath … while you Dash for Diabetes” 5K Run/Walk will be hosted by the Worthman Fitness Center and the Diabetes Education Team of Adams Memorial Hospital in cooperation with Adams County Parks and Recreation. The race will be chip-timed so participants will receive official finishing times quickly and efficiently. Registration/packet pickup will begin at the hospital under the Cancer Institute terrace at 8:30 a.m. and the race will start at 9 a.m. Awards will be presented immediately following 5K completion, and post-race snacks will be available for all participants. Participants pay a registration fee of $20 that will be accepted through Sept. 1 with an event shirt included. Entry fees including race day registration following Sept. 1 will be $25. A $10 no-shirt entry fee is also available. Entry forms are available at the Worthman Fitness Center or at www.adamscounty5kchallenge.com under “The Races” tab. Please contact Macy Jauregui at 260-724-2145, ext. 11036, with any questions.
CAR SHOW, WELLNESS FAIR: Southwest Lutheran Church will host Cars & Caring, a Car Show with Mental Health & Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at 5120 Homestead Road. Event proceeds will benefit Cross Connections Counseling. The car show and wellness fair event includes outdoor fun and indoor engagement. Registration of a car will cost $15 by contacting with Mike Greener at 260-403-3947 or mlgreener@aol.com. Dash plaques available for the first 100 cars.
Fundraisers
HOOSIERS FEEDING THE HUNGRY: The nonprofit has scheduled its annual “Meat” The Need Benefit for Sept. 16 at Kruse Plaza in Auburn. Doors open at 4 p.m. Dinner will be catered by Dutch Heritage. This event include games, raffles, silent auctions and a live auction. Proceeds will help pay processing fees on large game and livestock for meat being donated to food banks, pantries and soup kitchens in Indiana. Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb will be the guest speaker. Since 2011, the organization has help provide more than 2 million pounds of meat to hunger relief agencies. Pre-registration is required. Registration forms are available online at www.hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org, at Hoosier’s Feeding the Hungry’s office located at 4490 Indiana 327, Garrett, or by calling 260-233-1444 for additional options.
BELIEVE IN A DREAM: Will host its second annual gala fundraiser 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at Parkview Mirro Center. The evening will feature a buffet dinner, drinks by Club Soda, and a robust silent auction. Tickets for the gala are available online at www.believeinadream.com.
Health
HEALTH FAIR: The New Haven Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Allen County Health Fair 7 to 11 a.m. Aug. 23. It will be at Grace Gathering on 3157 Minnich Road. The health fair will include free screenings, vaccinations for individuals 18 and older for Shingles, Pneumonia and COVID-19, and other resources. About 40 vendors will participate.
Organizations
THE DISORDERLY BEAR DEN: The next regular business/social meeting will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Community Center, 233 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. Visitors are always welcome; the meeting is casual and lasts about two hours. The organization is looking for new members to help provide give teddy bears to kids in trauma situations and lonely adults. For more information, contact Laura Haneline through email at llhaneline@gmail.com or by calling 260-557-2734.
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF GREATER FORT WAYNE: The organization collaborated with Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC’s Huntington operation and had 100 of its employees assist with constructing a home. Bendix’s volunteers used permanent markers to inscribe messages and well-wishes on beams and walls after building the frame of the house, which was then loaded for transport. Construction will be completed on the home later this year. Working alongside the Habitat team, employees will also have the opportunity to individually participate in the final build on the actual homestead site.
