Classes
COFFEE AND PEST MANAGEMENT: Hosted by Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District; 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday; Laura Ingwell, assistant professor in horticulture entomology, will talk about pests that can be found in gardens and how to manage them; register at https://bit.ly/3hyyadt.
SALAMONIE PRESCHOOL: “F is for Frog”; 10 to 11:30 am. Wednesday; for ages 2 to 5 and their adults; Salamonie Interpretive Center, Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews; $2 per child; register by calling 260-468-2127.
Fundraisers
RALLY FOR RACKS: Fundraiser for employees of Rack & Helen’s Bar and Grill in New Haven, which was damaged by fire; 5 to 10 p.m. July 29; vendors and auction items.
Health
MEDITATION AND MINDFULNESS: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays July 25 through Aug. 29; Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road; register by calling 435-3261 or email VickiEbert@stillwater-hospice.org.
Library
LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Movie and popcorn, filming screening of “The Bad Guys”; 6 p.m. Friday; free popcorn provided.
Organizations
MARYLANDS FARM PARK MEET AND GREETS: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through July 27; Schnelker Park, New Haven; marylandsfarmpark.org.
DEKALB COUNTY COMMUNITY VISION PLANNING LISTENING SESSIONS: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday; YMCA of DeKalb County, 533 North St., Auburn; hosted by Community Foundation DeKalb County.
Targeted Travel
INDIANA STATE FAIR TRIP: Hosted by Huntington County Council on Aging; Aug. 11; vans will leave Huntington Senior Center at 7:30 a.m. and return at 6 p.m.; $30, includes ride and ticket to fair; registration at Senior Center, 500 MacGahan St., Huntington, or call 260-359-4410; deadline to register is Aug. 5.