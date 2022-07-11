Classes
CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Emily Fuhrman of Poppie Studios will teach the finer points of calligraphy; supplies included; The Hive, 118 N. 2nd St., Decatur; $45; to register, go to poppiestudios.com/workshop or eventbrite.com.
Fundraisers
CROSS BORDER PARTNERS SALE: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; includes clothes, jewelry, furniture, toys, electronics, sporting goods and household items; cash only; 4611 Newaygo Road.
HUNTERTOWN HERITAGE DAYS 5K: 8 a.m. Aug. 13; $25 that includes T-shirt if register by July 30; to register or more information, go to runsignup.com/Race/IN/Huntertown/HuntertownHeritageDays5k
Health
CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: “How to Make Summer Grilling Healthier” by Sue Delagrange from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Monday at 6316 Mutual Drive or virtual from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday; Lunch and Learn program “You Are Your Best Advocate” from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday; to register, call 484-9560 or email ahathaway@cancer-services.org.
Library
ADAMS PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: 128 S. 3rd St., Decatur; 10 a.m. Saturday Paint & Canvas with artist Darlene Vassil; register in Geneva branch or by calling 260-368-7270.
Organizations
THE VILLAGES: Virtual foster parent informational session; free; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today; to register go to villageskids.org or call 423-6676.
BOB LEIMAN TOASTMASTERS CLUB: Community and leadership training; 6:30 to 8 p.m. today; Ivy Tech Coliseum campus, Room CC1364, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.
CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6:30 p.m. today; Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, 2122 O’Day Road; speaker is Mike Marsh with his Gatling gun; attendees are invited to wear Civil War clothes to meeting.
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION DEKALB COUNTY: Listening session on future and strategic vision of DeKalb County; 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday; Garrett Keyser Butler High/Middle School cafeteria, Door 20.