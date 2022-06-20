Camps
CYBERCAMP: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from today through Friday; Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd.; for ages 14 to 17; $20; to register, go to link.ivytech.edu/cybercamp.
Fundraisers
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Hosted by Kate’s Kart; Saturday; participating stores will donate proceeds to organization, which provides free books to hospitalized children; to find out what stores are participating and more information, go to kateskart.org.
BARLEY POP OPEN GOLF TOURNAMENT: Hosted by You Picked the Wrong Chick, which provides everyday services and amenities to women who are undergoing cancer treatment; check-in at 7:45 a.m., shotgun start at 9 a.m. July 2; Riverbend Golf Course; $300 team, $80 individual; for more information, go to Facebook page or at shopypwc.org.
Health
MEN’S GROUP: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday; Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Road; provides grief support for men who have lost a spouse or significant other; for more information, call 435-3261; group is held the third Tuesday of each month.
GROCERY STORE TOURS: 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday; Kroger, 601 E. Dupont Road; Sue Delagrange offers an aisle-by-aisle tour to help make better food choices; hosted by Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
SPIRITUAL FOREST THERAPY WALK: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday; facilitated by Christy Knecht at 4879 N. Rangeline Road, Huntington.
Organizations
COMMUNITY FOUNDATION DEKALB COUNTY: Community Vision Planning Listening Sessions; 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday; Spencerville Community Center, 5629 County Road 68; discussion of future of DeKalb County.
SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK: Tailgate Food Distribution; 11 a.m. Wednesday; Bachelor Creek Church of Christ, 2147 Indiana 15, Wabash.
WeFAM: Free haircuts to at-risk children, veterans and homeless; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 27; Grand Wayne Center, 120 W. Jefferson Blvd.; 20 local barbers will participate; register for a voucher at wefaminc.org or just show up.